A biography of sweetgrass basket maker M. Jeannette Gaillard-Lee

M. Jeannette Gaillard-Lee is a sweetgrass basket maker, who made major strides in the advancement of economic progress for the Sweetgrass Basket Coalition, and was instrumental in having a historical marker erected commemorating the Sweetgrass Basket Makers in Mount Pleasant in 1997.
She was also instrumental in having a portion of Highway 17 North from Venning Road to Sewee Road named Sweetgrass Basket Makers Highway in 2007. She serves as President of the 7 Mile C.A.G.E. (Community Action Group for Encouragement) Organization.
A native of Mount Pleasant, she graduated from Laing High School and attended Palmer College in Charleston. In May of 1988, she retired after 22 years in the banking industry.
She has dedicated her efforts to many causes. An advocate for children and families within the foster care system, she was appointed by Governor Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. upon the recommendations of former Representative Lucille S. Whipper to the Foster Care Review Board in 1989, which she chaired for many years. She was also instrumental in obtaining land to build a community center for children in her community. A past president of a local advocacy group, Women Involved in Rural Electrification (WIRE), she helped aid victims of tornadoes, hurricanes, and house fires.
She received the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award presented by the South Carolina Senate for being a Master Basket Maker and was cited by the South Carolina Legislature for civic and community contributions.
She traveled to Los Angeles in 1997 to appear on the “Living Roots” program. Various pieces of her work have were showcased in the videos “Ebony Pearls” and “The African American Experience,” as well as at local sites in and around Charleston. One of her baskets is in the gift shop at the Smithsonian.
In 2006, she received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Picture Award for her community service and for fighting for the rights of sweetgrass basket makers.
She appeared in the documentary “Bin Yah: There’s No Place Like Home” in 2008. Bin Yah, featuring the Gullah people of African American ancestry living in the Lowcountry region, refers to the “been yah” natives or long-time residents in the local area. The film enlightens the “come yahs” and others who might not know of the history of the land and the importance of the sweetgrass basket making skills brought over from West Africa.
Her baskets were also featured in the Canadian film, “Avonlea.” She tirelessly works to keep the art form alive so that it will continue to provide an income for families of basket makers, as well as increase tourism.
She and her mother, the late Martha Gaillard, appeared on the Food Channel with Al Roker. She published her first book, “Following Ms. Ellen” in 2015.
She has met the many well-known people throughout her travels, such as Antonio Vargas, Lou Rawls, Wilson Pickett, Muhammad Ali, Prince, Cicely Tyson, Tyler Perry, Donny McClurkin, Shirley Caesar, Luther Barnes, Desmond Wilson of Sandford and Son, Vickie Winans, Dick Gregory, Maxine Waters, Della Reese, Lester Holt, Al Sharpton, Al Roker, Oprah Winfrey, Jessie Dixon, Iyanla Vanzant, Congressman Elijah Cummings and President Barack Obama.
One of her most significant accomplishments was the completion of her latest project, having a portion of Highway 41, from Highway 17 to the Berkeley County Line, named “Major General Abraham J. Turner Highway” in July 2010.
Gaillard-Lee is a member of Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She served in many roles, such as: Financial Secretary, Steward, Chairperson of the New Membership Committee, Treasurer of the Bible Institute, church historian and a member of the Gospel Choir, and Sunday School Teacher. She is Director of Lay Activities and serves as the Mount Pleasant Lay Organization Treasurer. She is a member of Seniors on the Move and was a past Treasurer.