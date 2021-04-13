Historic settlement communities discuss perpetual flooding issues

Drainage and flooding issues continue to plague settlement communities in the Mount Pleasant area, according to community members. At the Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force meeting on April 8, community leaders discussed a lack of drainage ditch maintenance and an increased number of developments that have exacerbated the water issues.
The main concerns are roadway flooding hazards and excess flooding on private properties. During a presentation at the meeting, Lillie Johnson, the chair of the Settlement Community Task Force, showed several photos of ditches overflowing with water, ditches filled with trees and large branches and road flooding in several settlement communities, including Ten Mile Community, Snowden Community, Hamlin Settlement and Six Mile Community.
The eleven total settlement communities are located in Mount Pleasant, but are independent from the town.
One of the main frustrations expressed by community residents is the lack of clarity on which agency is responsible for ditch maintenance. It typically comes down to whether the road is owned by the state or county. However, ditches on private property cause extra confusion because they require an easement that gives permission to an agency to work on the ditch.
“It’s a big mix up and I think in more cases we just keep wandering around in circles,” said Johnathan Ford, a member of the Phillips Community.
Arnold Blanding, the resident maintenance engineer for the South Carolina Department of Transportation said residents can call SCDOT and ask if a specific road is maintained by the county or state. From there, the resident can submit a request to the correct agency.
Blanding said his office with SCDOT is tasked with maintaining existing systems and do not do improvements on ditches.
He explained that another problem arises when a ditch is clean, yet it still holds water instead of efficiently draining. He said many drainage ditches were built when the roads were constructed over 50 years ago. Now, the ditches cannot handle excess water that is a result of new development in the area.
“It’s the same ditches, they haven’t changed,” Blanding said.
When new developments come into the area, they are typically built at a higher elevation than the settlement communities that were formed over 100 years ago. Therefore, the settlement communities are more prone to flooding since they are at a lower elevation.
Johnson said it’s a recurring problem that flooding issues arise after a new development is built. The developers leave and the settlement communities have to deal with issues they didn’t have before.
“We’re left to have the burden, not the new developers,” said Johnson.
Kevin Mitchell, the deputy director of the engineering and development services for Town of Mount Pleasant, said during the construction process, studies are consistently conducted to monitor the potential effects on the area.
“There are some times where new development does not marry up very well with existing development,” Mitchell said.
He added that residents should notify his office when experiencing issues from new developments so they can work with the county and SCDOT to address the issue.
Eric Adams, the deputy director of the public works department at Charleston County Transportation, told the task force that he is a point of contact with Charleston County. He said, depending on the issue, the ditch may require some engineering or it may be a typical maintenance issue. He added that his office would be happy to come out in the field to pinpoint specific issues.
“We can coordinate the type of request that needs to take action because each one is a little bit different,” Adams said.
The representatives from SCDOT, Charleston County Transportation and the Town of Mount Pleasant said they are all points of contact for residents who experience drainage and flooding issues.
The task force decided to coordinate a list of drainage issues within all of the settlement communities to present to each agency, instead of individual residents flooding the contacts with requests.