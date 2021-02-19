You have permission to edit this article.
Harris Teeter's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Charleston Gaillard Center cancelled

Harris Teeter announced that due to circumstances beyond their control they did not receive their vaccine allocation needed to conduct the clinic which was planned for today, Feb. 19 and tomorrow, Feb. 20 at Charleston Gaillard Center.

A company representative said the order placed for their vaccine product did not process, and they received confirmation that the product would not going to make it to them.

Harris Teeter proactively notified individuals who booked appointments for this clinic via email, and will begin notifying those same individuals via phone immediately. They are working closely with the City of Charleston to support a future vaccination site.

