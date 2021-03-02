Golf tournament raises over $11,000 for mental health organization

The first annual Trident Medical Center charity golf tournament benefitting Mental Health Heroes on Feb. 17 at Dunes West raised over $11,000 that will directly help those with mental health needs in the Charleston area.
Mark Hood, an organizer of the tournament and the community liaison at Trident Medical Center, said the support from the community at the tournament exceeded his expectations with a total of 26 community sponsors and 60 golfers.
“We infused quite a bit of money into Mental Health Heroes to continue to help the people that need the most in the community,” Hood said.
At the tournament, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie gave opening remarks alongside Trident Medical Center’s CEO, Todd Gallati.
“If anything, half the people who were there didn’t know anything about Mental Health Heroes,” Hood said. “Money is important, but public awareness about the resources we have is priceless.”
Mental Health Heroes is a nonprofit organization that supports Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center by providing mental health resources to the community. Mental Health Heroes meets the needs of clients who are unable to pay for medication, transportation, clothing or other resources needed to keep up with daily life.
The unpaid, volunteer board members review each Mental Health Heroes request individually to allocate funds to meet the individual’s needs. Since there are no administrative costs, all donations to Mental Health Heroes go straight to the cause.
The main fundraiser for Mental Health Heroes was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so Hood, alongside other colleagues, came up with the idea for a golf tournament.
Due to the event’s success, the tournament will be held annually. Hood said not only does the event bring awareness and raise funds, but it’s an opportunity for like-minded individuals to network and get to know one another.
Hood said there was overwhelming support from the community, including both the sponsors and golfers.
The winning team with the lowest score received a $400 prize. However, they didn’t keep the funds for themselves. “They turned around and said ‘we don’t need the money’ and gave it back to Mental Health Heroes,” Hood said.
The most surprising attendee was a 97-year-old World War II Marine veteran. The avid golfer during his younger years, he heard about the golf tournament and decided to attend, according to Hood. He was recognized at the event for his service and the next day he wrote a check to the cause, even though no one asked for his support.
Professional golfer, Kyle Blakely, who travels to benefit golf tournaments in the Southeast with Charity Golf International, raised $1,000 for Mental Health Heroes – and impressed the group as he drove the ball 350 yards.
Hood said the annual tournament will be back next year at Dunes West on March 16, 2022.