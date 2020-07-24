Gator rescued and relocated from IOP beach

An alligator was spotted sunbathing in the surf Wednesday on Isle of Palms. The reptile was discovered by beachgoers in the early morning hours prior to peak beach activity.
Mid-stride of her daily beach run, resident Margaret Miller witnessed a small crowd of about six people gathered on the shoreline near the 24th Avenue beach access. It was just after 7 a.m. and the rest of the beach was relatively deserted, so she decided to stop and see what the commotion was about.
At first glance, Miller saw the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) Animal Control vehicle, then a catch pole and finally an alligator. The reptile was estimated to be 5 feet long and 90 pounds, according to responding IOPPD Officer Tyler Collins.
Collins, who has served IOPPD for three years and Animal Control for two, has responded to six alligator-related incidents on the island so far this year. Most calls this summer have been in residential areas in Wild Dunes.
During the rescue operation, Collins was able to retrieve the alligator from the surf by using the catch pole, which allowed him to lasso the alligator and take it into custody on shore. He also performed a foot maneuver to gauge the alligator's level of fatigue before taking further action to subdue the reptile.
Miller commended Collins' professionalism and handling of the situation. She noted that he was very patient and calm, which made for a positive outcome.
After restraining the alligator by using duct tape to seal its snout, Collins was able to secure the reptile in the back of his truck. The alligator was then safely relocated to a marsh near Wild Dunes, away from residential and tourist areas.
"It was a win-win situation for everyone involved," Miller said. "It's nice when a person or an animal isn't injured. I'm so happy it was a successful venture."