Fun-raiser at Hibben United Methodist Church's pumpkin patch

The Hibben United Methodist Church pumpkin patch is now open at 690 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. The church is in its 19th year of selling pumpkins and giving back to the local community through sale proceeds.
In past years, nonprofits such as East Cooper Community Outreach, Charleston Seafarers, Epworth Children’s Home and Water Mission International, have all benefited from Hibben’s pumpkin patch.
The legend of the Jack-O-Lantern is retold in many countries and goes back hundreds of years. In it, a thief named Jack steals from church-goers, and meets the Devil while trying to escape. The Devil wants Jack’s soul, but Jack convinces him to turn himself into a coin to pay for his stolen goods so the Devil can harass the villagers. Jack puts the coin into his wallet next a cross and this traps the Devil.
There are many versions of what happens next, but Jack releases the Devil only after extracting a promise that the Devil will not take Jack’s soul when he dies.
It wouldn’t be a legend without a twist. When Jack dies, he doesn’t get into heaven and the Devil won’t let him in that other place so Jack is fated to wander the world forevermore, with only the light in a carved vegetable to see.
Some say we carve pumpkins to scare off evil spirits, while others just want to have some harvest fun.
Cool October weather has made for a busy season so far for the pumpkin patch, but there are still hundreds orange, green, white, red and yellow members of the squash family to choose from.
The patch is open for play anytime and for purchase weekdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.