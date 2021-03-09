Former SC house representative awarded Order of the Palmetto

Recently retired state Rep. Mike Sottile was awarded The Order of the Palmetto by Governor Henry McMaster in a ceremony at the Governor’s office in Columbia.
Sottile, a former mayor and city councilmember of the Isle of Palms, said he would “always cherish that I had many years in public service.” He added that the most rewarding aspect of his 30-plus years in office “was working for my constituents here and also for the state of South Carolina.”
The Order of the Palmetto is considered the highest civilian honor in South Carolina. It recognizes lifetime achievements and contributions to the state. The award comes in the form of a certificate that, in part, reads, “In grateful recognition of your contributions and friendship to the State of South Carolina and her people, I do hereby confer unto you the Order of the Palmetto with all the rights and privileges appertaining thereto.”
“It’s quite an honor,” Sottile said. “It was a complete surprise to me because I had no idea. I wasn’t even thinking about it.”
Sottile was invited to the Governor’s office to witness another ceremony however, when that was completed, McMaster announced there was an additional order of business, and that an individual needed to be recognized. McMaster detailed Sottile’s many accomplishments throughout his career, joking that the Boss of the Year Award bestowed by the Charleston Insurance Women in 1987 was Sottile’s greatest accomplishment.
As great as becoming Boss of the Year was for Sottile, his proudest moment was helping to rebuild the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo in 1989. “It was very rewarding to be able to work hand-in-hand with other members of the city to help the city get back on its feet. That’s really what got me into public service,” he said.
His life of service began at the local level starting as a councilmember and ending at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He said it was an honor to be one out of 124 state representatives in South Carolina.
After Hurricane Hugo, Sottile was elected to the Isle of Palms City Council in 1990 and served as a councilmember until he was elected mayor in 2000.
“During my tenure as mayor, we built two new fire stations, we did a lot of improvements at the recreation center, as well as the marina. During my time on city council that’s when we purchased the marina and that’s become the crown jewel of the Isle of Palms,” he said.
Sottile was elected to represent District 112 of the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008 and served until his retirement before the 2020 election. He served on many committees, including the Agriculture and Environmental Affairs Committee; the Judiciary Committee; the Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee as 2nd Vice Chairman; and the Ways and Means Committee. On Ways and Means, he was a member of the Committee on Higher Education and Chairman of Licenses, Fees and Other Taxes sub-committee.
Sottile is also a former member of the Joint Committee on Homeowners Associations, Joint Committee on Annexation and Joint Committee on Military Affairs. He received the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate Award.
He also served as vice chairman and chairman of the house delegation for the Charleston County Legislative Delegation.
As a lifelong resident of the Isle of Palms, Sottile has witnessed many changes and growth in the area. However, he said the character of the island hasn’t changed.
“I’ve lived here all my life in the Isle of Palms and it’s just very rewarding. I cherish the fact that I was able to give back to the community,” he said.
He graduated from Bishop England High School where he played football, basketball and ran track. He served in the U.S. Air Force for two years at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and another two years at Bitburg Air Base in Germany. He was awarded The Air Force Commendation Metal for Meritorious Service.
Sottile returned home to the Isle of Palms and attended classes at Baptist College of Charleston (now Charleston Southern University) while working in the family-owned business, Worth Agency. He worked in the real estate, insurance and property management fields, becoming manager of the agency and broker-in-charge.
Sottile became active in the Independent Insurance Agents of Charleston, serving as treasurer for four terms, secretary, vice president and president in 1986. He received the Outstanding Service Award, President’s Award and was named Boss of the Year by the Charleston Association of Insurance Women. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Independent Insurance Agents of South Carolina from 1986 to 1989.
Sottile married Loraine Johnson in 1977. They have a daughter, Amy, and grandson, Anthony.
“I had the opportunity to grow up on the Isle of Palms, but I also cherish the fact that I have one daughter and she was allowed to grow up here on the island like I did,” Sottile said. “It’s just very rewarding to be able to raise a family here. This is what the Isle of Palms is all about.”