Former FBI advisor and N.C. mayor enjoys retirement in the Lowcountry

Ron Klein has been living at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community for the past two and a half years. Prior to retirement and moving to Charleston, Klein’s life adventures were far from average.
Klein is the former Mayor of Sunset Beach, N.C. and worked in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for over two decades. The active and joyful 77-year-old said he has had many great experiences throughout the years.
He grew up in Saint Louis, Missouri with one sister. His family lived near Forrest Park in Missouri. Klein explained at the park, there was a zoo, art museum, planetarium, skating rink and a variety of attractions. They lived so close that Klein recalls hearing the lions roar in their cages. Through visits to the zoo and throughout his childhood, he developed a strong passion for animals.
While in high school, Klein was the editor of his school’s newspaper and later he was the sports editor for his college newspaper. Klein was the first in his family to attend and graduate college. He attended Washington University in St. Louis on a track scholarship.
He met his wife, Myrtle, in Saint Louis in 1965. She was from Herman, Missouri and was teaching school in the area. At that time, Klein was in law school.
Klein explained they were both in a college collegiate group that was created in hopes to introduce young people to one another. In order to get into one of the group’s dinner and dances, you had to bring your college diploma to show you were a graduate.
“It was just up to you who you ran into and who you met. And you were only allowed to go back with a date that you’d met there. You couldn’t bring a date you met somewhere else,” Klein shared.
Myrtle and Klein met at one of those dances. He said neither of them thought much of meeting on a blind date, so once they met they never went back to another dance.
“I had her phone number and that was it,” he said.
In college, Klein studied engineering and then went to business school. He enjoyed the business law class so much that he decided to pursue a degree from Saint Louis University Law School.
When Myrtle and Klein got married, he had a bad semester in law school. He said that he had his ROTC commission from college so he decided to spend two years fulfilling his military obligation and ended up in Vietnam for a year.
“I was there for about 30 days when I got a letter from home. ‘Dear Ron, guess what? I’m pregnant,’” he said. “I thought this is going to be interesting.”
His first son, Mike, was born in Myrtle’s hometown and Klein had to wait until he returned from Vietnam to meet him. Several years later they had another son named Ed.
While running truck convoys in the Central Highlands in Vietnam, Klein earned a Bronze Star Medal.
He returned home to Missouri and wrote an appeal to the law school to tell them he wanted to finish. He graduated and went to a private law practice in Missouri. While there, he was also an assistant prosecutor for two years.
During law school, a visiting attorney from the FBI came to visit. When he became unhappy working at this law practice he decided to join the FBI. He trained for the FBI in Quantico, Virginia at a marine base. This began a 23-year journey in the FBI.
“The FBI was a neat place to work because you had so many different types of things you could do,” Klein said.
During his first few years, out of curiosity worked many different cases until he determined what line of work he enjoyed.
He transferred to an office in New York City with a focus on counterintelligence and counterterrorism where he worked on global matters. He became a supervisor and commuted 55 miles from their home in Englishtown, New Jersey.
“It gave me a chance to work some stuff in the deeper end, that I wouldn’t have been able to work in most other parts of the country,” he said.
From there he moved closer to FBI headquarters in D.C. where he practiced pure legal work. He continued in the counterintelligence field, a position that he said utilized both of sides of his career at that point. For ten years, he was the legal adviser for the FBI’s Intelligence Division.
He served on the S.W.A.T. team for five years there and experienced robust training.
During visits to see their son Ed, who lived in Charleston, Klein gained interest in moving to South Carolina. He took a transfer to Florence, SC towards the end of his career and mandatory retirement at 57 years old.
Klein said he was fortunate to do just about everything he wanted to do before he retired.
After retirement, he and Myrtle moved to Sunset Beach. He served on the town council for four years and was the mayor for three terms (six years). Klein said he really enjoyed spending time in his early retirement helping his community.
“I got to work along with the town employees. Towns usually have a few characters that try to drive the people that work in there to do their job,” he said. “It was kind of nice being there and being able to protect some of the town people and get the job done.”
He had begun to notice many people living in the area did not have the physical capabilities to help the town’s fire department. Since his father was a firefighter and he grew up hearing many stories, he decided to become a volunteer firefighter for Sunset Beach where he served for 18 years, simultaneously to working with the local government.
“I was used to staying busy,” he said.
He also worked a part-time job for 15 years a local animal hospital there.
Kelsy Shea-Dodd, the Lifestyle Director at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community said that Klein knows so many interesting and bizarre facts about animals and bugs.
He said early on in his marriage, his wife had to get used to living in a house with three boys and their pets. He said they had everything from lizards, snakes, guinea pigs and dogs.
While living in Sunset Beach, he had a pet parrot named Alfred he had for 28 years and a Russian wolfhound named Borris. He said the two pets were friends and he has many fond memories of them together.
Myrtle developed cancer and doctors recommended they seek medical treatment at MUSC. Their son Ed lived in Mount Pleasant and worked on Daniel Island at the time. He told his parents about Daniel Pointe Retirement Community as they looked at moving to the area.
Klein said they lived in Charleston for several months when her cancer progressed and his wife passed away. However, he said it was good that he was living here close to family at the time.
Recently, Klein has met a resident at Daniel Pointe who lost her husband after 50 years of marriage.
“We’ve been spending quite a bit of time together,” he shared. “It’s very nice and made things happier here.”
Klein said they enjoy the activities set up for residents together. He explained that Daniel Pointe accommodates quite a variety of activities based on physical abilities of residents.
He said the staff there has done a good job of sanitizing and accommodating safety precautions throughout the coronavirus pandemic and have not had a positive case yet.
“It has been wild to have been living through it (COVID), regardless if I was here or not,” he said.
He said since some of the residents are vulnerable, they have to have to be very careful to avoid infection within their facilities. Klein explains they wear masks and he considers them a necessity to keep himself and those around him safe.
“Follow the rules because they’re put there for a purpose,” he said.
Klein has three grandchildren, two of which live in Charleston. He has only been able to visit his family briefly in the parking lot due to the pandemic.
“One thing has probably helped with any little problems that have gone through the years is having an active church life,” he shared.
He explained now, due to COVID restrictions they cannot have ministers come inside to visit and have a physical set up for church until limitations ease up.
He said having faith and staying physically active are important to living a long happy life. He used to enjoy running before he developed knee problems, so now he uses the exercises machines and goes to a fitness class three days a week.
Klein said he plans to stay living at Daniel Pointe for the remainder of his retirement. He said he enjoys the trips they take to local museums and opera performances and he looks forward to more visits with his family in the future.