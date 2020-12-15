Fog was no impediment to the 25th Annual Christmas Light Parade

The 25th Annual Christmas Light Parade held Sunday night along West Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant lit up the cool foggy evening as residents lined the road on each side. Most brought lawn chairs and settled comfortably while enjoying the parade floats.
Fireworks were supposed to signal the beginning of the parade at 5:30 p.m., however that was changed to the end of the parade due to the weather. The parade began at Live Oak Drive and traveled south, ending at the intersection of West Coleman Blvd. and Patriots Point Road.
Despite the misty night that softened the lights of the parade, the lively, colorful floats featured singing, dancing, juggling, characters, decorated jeeps, classic cars, trucks and boats. Clubs, school groups, and businesses drove down the street decorated with everything from the Grinch to Baby Yoda. Shouts of "Merry Christmas" to the crowd were returned just as enthusiastically.