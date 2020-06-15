Flag Day fosters patriotic solidarity

Atop the flight deck of the USS Yorktown flies a weathered but not tattered, salt-air seasoned American flag. On Saturday morning, Old Glory was restored on The Fighting Lady with a fresh set of stars and stripes to wave in the wind overlooking Charleston Harbor.
A public event hasn't been held at Patriots Point in nearly three months as a precautionary measure to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. After temporarily closing March 18 and reopening May 22, the first event back at the naval and maritime museum was Flag Day.
The patriotic holiday was officially observed on June 14, which coincided with President Donald Trump's 74th birthday. The day before, Patriots Point held its annual celebration with a ceremony involving the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree.
Patriots Point has been practicing the tradition since 2014. However, the act of patriotism goes back more than a century.
On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation designating June 14 as Flag Day. Wilson stated that he selected this day because it is the anniversary of the date in 1777 in which the flag of the United States was adopted by resolution of the Second Continental Congress as the emblem of the Union.
“On that day rededicate ourselves to the nation, ‘one and inseparable’ from which every thought that is not worthy of our fathers’ first vows in independence, liberty, and right shall be excluded and in which we shall stand with united hearts," Wilson said.
In August 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. However, it's at the president's discretion to officially proclaim the observance.
The flag's 13 alternating red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies, which South Carolina was the 10th. Its 50 white stars on a blue field represent the 50 states. The colors on the flag represent valor and bravery, red; purity and innocence, white; vigilance, perseverance and justice, blue.
"The flag being lowered, like our great nation, has been weathered with time," Knight Jon Tirpak said. "Although its 50 stars and (13) stripes might be faded and its edges might be frayed, it still represents America and the strength and freedom of these 50 united states."
In a delicate and uniform fashion, the Sir Knights retired and replaced the nation's flag. A short recitation accompanied each fold. Tirpak noted the first fold of the flag represents a symbol of life. The second fold is the belief in eternal life. The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veteran departing his or her ranks and who gave a portion of their life in defense of the country to attain world peace. The fourth fold represents God's divine guidance during peace and war. The fifth fold is a tribute to the United States. The sixth fold is where one's heart lies. The seventh fold is a tribute to the U.S. armed forces. The eighth fold is a tribute to Mother Theresa. The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood. The 10th fold is a tribute to fatherhood. The 11th fold is a tribute to the Hebrew faith. The 12th fold represents the Christian faith. The 13th fold, when the flag is completely folded, is in remembrance of the nation's motto "In God We Trust."
"Most importantly, let's never forget the great pledge 'One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.' Those words ring so true, especially today in light of everything that's going on," said Larry Murray, Patriots Point executive director. Murray is coming up on his one-year anniversary as executive director and said Flag Day was the first ceremony he attended in 2019.
Following Murray's address, Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing made remarks.
"This service was absolutely incredible. In fact, I had not heard the specifics of the folding of the flag and I do have one of those for my mother who served as a veteran in World War II," Landing said. "It was so great to be reminded of the meaning of each and every fold."