First Responder Monument proposed for Memorial Waterfront Park

Imagine stopping as you walk toward the pier at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park for a brief moment to look at a large, bell monument. But not just any bell.
This one would be designed to honor all first responders that sacrifice their lives each and every day. This would be a special stopping place for people to think about and appreciate the individuals who do so much for the Town of Mount Pleasant.
The plans to honor first responders with a monument at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park are well underway. For the past year, councilmember Gary Santos has been working to get a structure built to show appreciation for the police, fire and public service employees provide for citizens.
“I just thought it was important to have something like that for our first responders. They're the ones that are rushing in while everybody else is rushing out," Santos said. “I started researching it, started looking into it and then it grew and next thing you know, here we are.”
Initially, Santos thought the monument should be placed off of Hungryneck Boulevard. He worked with the town's Transportation Department and the South Carolina Department of Transportation for approval of the site. Then, when the COVID-19 crisis hit this spring, the project slowed in its tracks.
One afternoon, Santos started to wonder if the memorial could be placed at the Memorial Waterfront Park instead. A little over a month ago, he walked through the park and found the place he envisions the final concept being built. Santos said he called and asked for Town Administrator Eric DeMoura to meet him there. The two agreed it was a perfect spot for the memorial.
Earlier this month, the town's Recreation Committee met with the police chief, fire chief and public services director to select the location and design of the proposed monument from three options. They all agreed the circular monument plan with three points of entry and three knee walls would be symbolic for the three groups of first responders to be honored.
Now, the town's Planning Department is working on cost estimates and details that will go for further review by the committee and town council as they consider future improvements to the Waterfront Memorial Park. DeMoura said council will review the final concept and location along with other capital projects in September. If they decide to proceed with the monument, DeMoura confirmed there is funding for construction.
If the proposed location is approved, the monument will be built just a few hedges away from the War Memorial in the park that honors local war veterans. The names of dozens who were killed in action are displayed alongside the sculpture, which depicts a grieving woman holding a folded American flag in one arm and resting her other arm on a combat helmet and rifle.
The First Responder Monument would be similar, only that it would display names of Mount Pleasant first responders killed in the line of duty. Santos explained that the single name the monument will have on it is Mount Pleasant Police Officer Vaughn Kee, who was killed in 1985 after being struck by a drunk driver.
Santos explained towers and bells throughout the world ring when citizens need to be alerted of an emergency or issue. He said that the town’s fire, police and public service employees have to help people in emergencies and provide a response; so he thought a bell would make for a perfect memorial to honor their work.
“Back in the old days you’d hear that ‘bing,’ ‘bing,’ ‘bing' as the old fire trucks would pull out of the station. The bell was symbolic of an emergency,” Santos said.
The town's Planning Department assisted with the monument's large metal bell design.
“We've got a lot of talent in that Planning Department and they've done a fantastic job,” Santos said.
Michael Robertson, Principal Planner; Kevin Mitchell, Town Engineer; Eddie Bernard, Senior Planner; Peter Stone, Planner; Nicole Harvey, Special Events Manager and Brittany Johnson, Planner collaboratively conducted research and held group discussions to come up with the design.
"I enjoyed creating the renderings for the design. It was satisfying to see a visual representation of the team’s skills and creativity, especially the 3D computer model. The look of the monument was inspired by a combination of first responders’ symbolism, the existing Memorial Waterfront Park layout and traditional Mount Pleasant aesthetics," Johnson said.
She explained that given the global pandemic, most can agree they are appreciative of first responders' sacrifice, service and heroism during difficult situations.
The monument will be composed of various materials such as brick, blue stone, concrete and steel. The bell supports are designed to reflect the Arthur Ravenel Bridge's tower supports. The planning staff agreed the bridge, like the town's first responders is iconic, strong and supportive.
"This current and unprecedented situation places further emphasis on the importance of recognizing our first responders. They have truly persevered and inspired us all during past storms and unique events where their services were needed, and they have shown that they can take on yet another challenge. This monument is an opportunity to commemorate their indelible efforts," Johnson added.
Both Santos and Johsnon are hopeful that in the future, the town will consider giving small replicas of the bells to distinguished first responders.
“We're very fortunate to have the employees with the police, fire and public services. They are part of our community and the community loves them and loves to see them. They're actively involved,” Santos said.
He said the police, fire and public service departments are number one when it comes to response and getting along with the public. He praised all departments for engaging and building relationships with individuals in the community.
“I'm just so proud of our employees. Our planning department stepped up to design this memorial. So, we all work together as a close knit group and I think when you have a close knit government that work closely together, it spills over into the public. That's what's important,” Santos said.
Santos, who coached local youth sports for 37 years said he believes the town exemplifies teamwork, which he thinks yields positive outcomes for all of the town's departments.
“The Public Services Department performs many tasks for the Town during times of crisis and it is great for its employees to be recognized as First Responders along with the Fire Department and Police Department," said Public Services Director Jody Peele. "Our employees strive to be there when the citizens need them most, braving the elements and other hazards to provide critical services regarding the health, safety and quality of life of our residents."
"I am thankful the town and members of council have chosen to honor our first responders with a public monument. The dedication and sacrifice of our first responders truly makes our community a wonderful and safe place to live," Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon said.
"Our first responders put their lives on the line everyday to assist people they don’t know but are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice if needed. Our police and fire fighters go into dangerous and unknown situations everyday and are rarely recognized because this is what we do…We serve and protect," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie said. "I am very grateful that the town and it’s elected body has taken the step to honor our first responders and in such a way for all to see!"
Santos said he's looking forward to when town council reviews the monument this fall with other capital projects and he's hopeful construction can begin as soon as it is approved.
“It's just an honor to be able to give back to the people who give back to the community, give them their place,” Santos said. “ It’ll be nice that they can be able to go out there and just sit if they want to and think about what they do. And it's nice for people to be able to go sit there and think about the first responders and how they protect our community. I think every community ought to have that to honor their first responders, because they're the ones that rush in when everybody else is rushing out. “