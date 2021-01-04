Fire Station 3 temporarily relocating

Fire Station 3 will be relocated temporarily on January 7th 2021 to facilitate necessary interior flooring replacement.
Captain Matt Tidwell said the 20 year old vinyl tile flooring is no longer serviceable due to it being chipped and damaged due to heavy use and age. "The flooring is being replaced with a commercial grade vulcanized rubber flooring that will last 35 years plus and can be maintained more efficiently. We are excited to partner with our Public Services Department as they are assisting us this infrastructure repair project," he said.
Tidwell said there are three pieces of fire apparatus that respond from the location. Engine 503 and the South End Battalion Chief will remain in their fire district and be re-located to Fire Station 7 at 926 Bowman Road. Ladder 503 will also remain in its fire district and will be re-located to Fire Station 2 at 393 Egypt Road.
Tidwell said, "This temporary relocation will allow us to continue to provide excellent customer service to the citizens of Mount Pleasant. We anticipate moving back into Fire Station 3 on February 11th upon completion of the needed project."