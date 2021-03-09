Father to Father reaches out to struggling dads

As an outreach coordinator for Father to Father, Inc., Willis Robinson talks with potential participants about the resources they offer, however, he brings a unique perspective as he went through the program himself.
The mission of Father to Father is “to help fathers in the Lowcountry of South Carolina be a positive and consistent presence in their children’s lives.”
“You’re not less of a man for asking for help,” Robinson said firmly. He emphasizes that his personal connection with the organization allows him to relate to those in similar situations since he has “walked in their shoes.”
The organization supports its mission by providing free community-based programs and support groups. Participants can take part in a comprehensive 24-week fatherhood program which includes employment assistance, weekly curriculum-based peer support and personal development. Other services include job coaching, child support system guidance, mediation with the child’s family members and additional ongoing support from staff members.
“The most beneficial thing I learned, and I’m learning, is baby steps and to work on having a longer vision,” Robinson said.
Robinson didn’t grow up in the best of situations and he said he wasn’t focused his future. However, his perspective shifted after growing up and having a daughter, and now he’s learning to be more forward-looking. He said the program also helped with mediation between him and his daughter’s mother as he learned how to better express his point of view.
Sandino Moses, the outreach coordinator in Charleston County for Father to Father, goes out into the community and meets potential clients where they are to give them more information about the organization.
“It’s not like they put a sign on their car that’s like, ‘hey I’m on child support, I need help.’ It’s kind of a prideful thing,” Moses said.
Moses said one major problem is that many people do not know how to navigate social services which makes them feel like the system is against them. Although the organization does not fund child support payments, fathers are provided with resources to help them gain control of their specific situation. Other goals of the organization are to build better parenting habits, healthy relationships, economic stability and personal growth.
“Just seeing the smile on our participants faces when we provide a service for them – it is indescribable. You know a lot of our participants have a sense of no one can help them, they have nowhere else to turn,” Moses said.
Along with providing financial and employment resources, Father to Father also assists with groceries from their food pantry and provides clothing for interviews or work. The staff at Father to Father is there to help their clients, so they offer rides to job interviews if they don’t have transportation.
Father to Father serves eight counties: Charleston, Berkeley, Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper from two locations in North Charleston and Moncks Corner. It is one of six organizations under the umbrella of the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families.
Moses said the pandemic increased the need for support in the community.
“During a challenge time, during the pandemic, it’s hard to get a job and pay your bills. It’s definitely hard to pay child support,” Moses said.
Oftentimes, there are misconceptions attached to struggling fathers. Moses said many people think fathers don’t want to help or they’re turning away from their responsibilities. However, he said it’s worth looking at the bigger picture.
Moses said it’s important to look at a situation based on all the facts. “You can’t really judge a book by its cover,” he said.
For example, a father may be unemployed and simply not know where to go for help before finding Father to Father. However, Moses noted that the program encourages participants to self-reflect and understand their role in their individual situation.
“We also tell our participants that first things first, you’re in this situation because you played a major part in being in this situation,” Moses said.
Father to Father partners with the Department of Juvenile Justice to provide preventative programs for younger individuals. The program, known as Reality Check, is similar to the adult program but provides resources that are more relatable for teenagers in hopes of preventing untimely pregnancies.
“Being a father is one of the most important jobs you will ever have in the world, but also in some cases it can be a really, really tough job to do,” Moses said. “We constantly tell fathers all the time, ‘you know, fathers are the foundation of families and there’s no other feeling like being a responsible father.’”
Robinson’s daughter just turned 10, however, he joked that she’s 10 going on 100. He said his daughter’s mother and grandmother have instilled a broad outlook in her, one far greater than he had at the same age.
“It takes a village to parent and like they say it doesn’t come with a workbook, but I can definitely see great strides in her so that inspires me and gives me hope,” Robinson said.