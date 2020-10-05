Farmers Market continues through end of October after unusual season

The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market, which runs every Tuesday afternoon August through September, will continue for an additional month. Shoppers can purchase produce and goods each Tuesday at the Moultrie Plaza through Oct. 27.
Tracy Richter, the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Special Events Assistant and Farmers Market manager said a farmer pulled her aside at the end of summer and asked if the town would consider extending the market. Farming has been difficult this year, and they have not had as many markets to sell their supplies.
“For us to be able to extend really was a win-win situation. The people that like to frequent the outdoor open-air market have told me that they’re very happy we’re extending because it’s giving them another chance to come out,” Ritcher said. “A lot of people still aren’t quite comfortable shopping in stores, so they’re very happy that they’re able to still come shop. It’s great for the farmers because this gives them four more weeks of being able to work.”
This year was the 11th season the market has been at the plaza located outside Moultrie Middle School. Ritcher has been running it full-time for the past ten years.
She explained if they had not extended the market through October, the students there would not have been able to experience the market much since school started later this year amid the pandemic.
“I think it’s really special for the middle students to have the Farmers Market as a part of their experience. They would have almost missed it,” she said.
Students that bike or walk to school will stop in and buy peanuts, popcorn and other snacks after school.
Ritcher explained they normally close the market at the end of September as farm crops rotate from summer to fall. Also, they notice that people typically become busy with fall activities and school so the number of customers slows down.
Also, the town’s Special Events Office is generally busy planning Children’s Day and other fall and winter events. Since those were canceled, Ritcher said it freed up their staff time to run the market further into the fall.
This year the market had 27 local vendors.
“They are funny. They’re just really enjoyable people. We’ve been there so long, I’ve seen some of their grandsons grow up,” she said. “There is a world that feeds us you know. If we don’t have farms, we don’t have food.”
She said there were two new enthusiastic farmers that joined the market this year: Chucktown Acres opened on Highway 17 and Red, White & Bloom, a Lowcountry veteran-owned flower farm off Highway 41.
“It was nice to see people are starting new farms because it’s kind of a hard business,” she added.
They started the market with an Essential Farm Goods Market for the first three months with eight farmers. They started a week late in mid-April with extended hours.
“People were just scared. We were in the shutdown. We were able to operate for people to come out,” she said. “Under request of the shoppers asking for more items, the next phase added shelf items you’d find in the grocery store like olive oil, pasta, jams, honey and those kinds of things.”
In July as the state began reopening more, the market resumed its normal hours from 3:30 -7 p.m. They added back their live music and added more vendors, which helped the Farmers Market get back to normal.
Ritcher said they wanted to offer as much as they could, while encouraging people not to loiter or gather at the market.
To help, they placed the vendors out under tents to help with social distancing and enable more space for shoppers. They also put extra space between vendors so customers would feel more comfortable and create an atmosphere that would not crowd easily.
She said she would eventually like the market to go back to what it was like in 2019, once it is safe to do so.
“I think what we all would like is for things to be able to go back to pre-pandemic. When spring comes, knowing what we know and what works, hopefully we can open back up the first Tuesday in April,” she said. “By then, people will feel safer but we need to keep what we’ve learned. I hope all my vendors stay safe and healthy so they can come back too.”
“Everyone has been so appreciative and the way they show their gratitude is by coming and shopping,” she said. “The whole point of this is not for the town. It’s for the farmers and the patrons at the market to have this opportunity.”
She said teachers, town employees and so many residents come to the main stretch of Coleman Boulevard each week to shop at the market. Ritcher estimates it takes roughly ten minutes to get from the far end of town to the market and encourages anyone who has not been to plan a visit. Throughout October, pumpkins, squash and other fall produce will be available.