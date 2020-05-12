Family recycling service more than bottles and cans

Every other Wednesday for 26 weeks out of the year, a young man and his family go door to door to collect their neighbors’ recycling. For Wakendaw Lakes resident Smith Pruitt, recycling is more than just collecting bottles and cans.
At 22-months-old, Smith’s parents Erin and Robby were informed of his condition after seeking guidance from several pediatricians. Smith is now 23-years-old but his maturation over the years isn’t measured by his age but rather by his growth in independent skills learned over time.
“We kind of realized early on that he was not going to be the typical kid that was going to be so to speak ‘cured’ doing the ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis),” said Erin, who was the former director of Walk for Autism Charleston.
Smith started ABA at the age of 2. He completed 40 hours a week until the age of 12, when his sessions were no longer covered by insurance.
“It’s like anything, you have to advocate for your health care. Nobody is going to do it for you,” Erin said. “I advocate for my kids because I want the best future for him.”
After stopping the ABA for a few years, in the summer of 2017 the Pruitts found Smith a twice-a-week program called Beyond BASIC Life Skills. The non-profit program assists adults with intellectual disabilities in becoming contributing members of society by providing a program that enables independent living skills beyond the basics.
“Smith definitely makes a lasting impact on people because he has the most genuine heart. There’s something so pure about him,” said Molly Smith, COO and co-founder of Beyond BASIC. She also noted his towering figure that earned him the nickname “The gentle giant.”
Beyond BASIC is not so much about reintegrating adults with special needs back into society but more so about inclusiveness. The objective is for ‘teammates’ to be accepted and treated no differently than anyone. It’s all about embracing the quirkiness because that’s what makes everyone who they are.
“And Smith fits rights in,” Molly added.
Smith has a twin sister named Emily and the two celebrated their birthday on May 6. They graduated from Wando High School in 2016. Emily graduated from Furman University on Saturday and Smith has been enrolled in Beyond BASIC since 2017.
Growing up, Emily admitted that at times it’s been difficult planning family trips to meet Smith’s accommodations. Smith has a retired autism service dog named Aubrey. The Hobcaw Swim Team did a swim-a-thon and raised $13,000 for the Pruitts to purchase Aubrey back in 2008.
Emily also added that Smith’s condition has made her the sister she thought she’d never be. One who always put her twin first, but she’s used to Smith having the spotlight.
“He’s really changed my perspective on life in a lot of ways and I’m really grateful for him and the experiences he’s shown me. He’s shown me how to live life very simply and I think we should all kind of strive to be that way,” Emily said.
Prior to Smith entering adulthood, Erin was constantly trying to find ways to get him involved in the working world. An adult daycare for Smith was never an option that the Pruitts wanted to pursue.
Nearly four years ago, Erin was discussing employment opportunities for Smith with one of his ABA consultants. This is where she got the idea that Smith could work right from home. Well, technically around the neighborhood.
During Smith’s self-contained classes at Wando, he developed a liking for recycling. It dawned on Erin that he could keep busy by doing this for Wakendaw Lakes residents.
Erin advertised it on their neighborhood’s Facebook page and it was immediately well received. Sixty neighbors signed up for Smith’s recycling services. They named the service Super Dee Dooper Recycling.
Smith charges $1 to take the recycling bin to the curb and then the next day returns it to the doorstep. He performs this service twice a month for personal income. He even wears a money belt to keep his earnings organized.
Some neighbors pay $26 in advance for a year of recycling. Not because it’s a bargain but because they get to see Smith.
Smith has personal stickers that he puts on each recycling bin to leave his mark. At Christmas time, Smith receives presents and tips from neighbors.
It typically takes Smith and his family an hour and a half to do all 60 houses on their route. They have it down to a science.
Since Smith’s recycling service has been suspended due to COVID-19, he’s preoccupied himself with a hobby he’s been doing for as long as he’s been diagnosed with autism. Something he loves even more than his iPad, Uno or tubing.
Since the age of 2, Smith has been taking music therapy classes. He’s continuing to do so virtually during COVID-19.
His family members agreed that Smith can sing better than he talks. His favorite songs are “You Are My Sunshine,” “You Got a Friend In Me” and “Home on the Range.”
In the past, Smith performed his musical acts at Wando’s talent shows. One of his best attributes besides his near perfect pitch is that he never gets stage fright or any kind of normal nervousness or anxiety.
His father said it makes him wonder who really has it made. Erin and Emily agreed, “It’s Smith’s world we’re just living in it.”
At the end of the interview, in impromptu fashion, the Pruitts’ neighbor peeked her head over the fence and commented how appreciative she is for Smith. Speaking more about his character than his recycling efforts. She summed up her gratefulness in two words, “Team Smith.”
Smith’s catchphrase is “Have a nice day.” It’s fair to say the folks at Wakendaw Lakes are having a nicer day because Smith’s in it.