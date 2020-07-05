Family escapes home fire on Daniel Island

At 11:30 p.m. on July 4, the Charleston County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls, followed by an automatic fire alarm from an alarm monitoring company, reporting a structure fire on Smythe Street on Daniel Island. Charleston and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the scene.
Emergency personal arrived in less than six minutes from the time of dispatch and encountered a three-story, elevated home, with significant fire venting from multiple floors across the front of the home. A working fire dispatch was requested, bringing additional resources from Charleston and North Charleston Fire Departments.
Firefighters quickly entered the building and attacked the fire from multiple levels while attempting to search the home. Information was provided and verified that the occupants of the home had escaped through the rear of the house and safely evacuated. Firefighters continued to battle the fire for nearly 45 minutes before transitioning to a defensive attack, removing all the crews from interior operations, due to the continued weakening of the structure and concerns for firefighter safety. Elevated streams were then deployed from the ladder truck, in addition to exterior hose lines from the ground, for an additional hour before the bulk of the fire was declared under control.
Crews remained on the scene through the morning and into the afternoon addressing hot spots throughout the 4,000 square foot home.
Members from the Fire Marshal Division responded to review the origin, cause, and circumstances leading up the event. Investigators were able to verify the fire originated on the ground level of the home, within a storage area attached to the garage. The specific cause remains under investigation. The four occupants of the home and their four guests were able to escape the home without any reported injuries.
The Red Cross responded to provide assistance.
