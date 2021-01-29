Evening Post Newspaper Group offering local small businesses matching advertising grants

What can advertising in the Moultrie News do for a small business?
Advertising expands visibility, introduces new products and services, and increases both foot traffic and a company's online presence. It places your business into the minds of consumers so when they are thinking about a product or service they think of you.
Advertising spreads the word about sales and promotions and can prompt a direct response from online buyers who see your ad to click on it to find out more. In partnership with The Moultrie News, a trusted and respected community newspaper, advertising helps a small business build its reputation and raise its public profile.
Most of all, advertising can help your small business stand out from its competition.
The Evening Post Newspaper Group, owner of the Moultrie News, the Post and Courier and more than seven other media brands across South Carolina, wants to help small businesses continue to grow despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic through a matching marketing grant program that will help with advertising costs during this difficult time. Last year this program helped support 146 businesses across the state.
"I believe there are two basic philosophies for a community newspaper. One is that we should reflect our community. The other is that we should be a leader and make our communities better. Our local businesses have been hard hit by COVID-19 and we want to help them by offering the grant program which allows them to advertise at deeply discounted rates,” said Vickey Boyd, publisher of the Moultrie News.
This year Evening Post Industries is matching up to $1 million in complimentary advertising space to eligible small businesses. Applying for the grant is a simple process. Go to https://www.moultrienews.com/1million and fill out the application.
Grant applications are due by February 12 and should include: business name; industry/type of business; number of employees; existing marketing efforts; advertising value requested; and target markets. Please also state how this advertising will benefit your organization.
All allotted marketing value must be matched dollar-for-dollar with a paid advertising investment. The grants do not carry a cash value. All awarded advertising space must be used by April 30. Matching ad space does not apply towards contract commitments. For example, if a small business requests a $500 matching grant, the business would buy $500 in advertising, and the Evening Post would add $500 in free space or online ad impressions. The grants can include advertising in multiple properties or markets for businesses that operate in more than one of our markets.
Within three days, applicants will be notified of their grant status. At that time, Moultrie News staff will work with the local award recipient to develop a strategy to best use the awarded advertising space in one or all of the Evening Post’s newspapers or news sites.
“For 57 years, the Moultrie News has been an anchor and a supporter for East Cooper readers and businesses. I believe this grant will provide local businesses with a way to communicate the Covid protocols they are practicing, their hours of operation, curbside pickup and other specific messages they need to get out to the public,” Boyd said.
Go to http://www.moultrienews.com/1million today to apply for a grant. Contact Moultrie News publisher, Vickey Boyd, with any questions by calling 843-729-4741.