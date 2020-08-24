The Charleston Gaillard Center to air Lowcountry Listens performances on Wednesday evening

The Charleston Gaillard Center will air selections from the last five Lowcountry Listens performances on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Tune in on gaillardcenter.org or on Gaillard Center's Facebook or YouTube channel.
The Lowcountry Listens Second Set lineup included:
- July 22 – Admiral Radio
- July 29 – Noah Jones
- Aug. 5 – Swhitey + Emily Curtis
- Aug. 12 – Marcus Amaker and Quentin E. Baxter
- Aug. 19 – Chaquis Maliq The EccentroSoul 1 Woman Band
The Charleston Gaillard Center was thrilled to continue Lowcountry Listens, a free, virtual music series showcasing local artists. Presented in part by First National Bank, each performance was recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and aired online for five weeks. Each performance featured four to five songs; the approximately 30 minute videos remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, Host of "The Morning Buzz" on 105.5 The Bridge, introduced each performance.