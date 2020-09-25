The 2020 Steeplechase of Charleston has returned to its roots; tailgating tickets now available

Steeplechase of Charleston, a National Steeplechase Association sanctioned event, will be run on the Race Track at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 15. This quintessential Southern event will return to the roots of this spectator sport, with a focus on small-group tailgating fun and exciting equestrian action. This will be the last race of the year on the national circuit.
This year, in response to national and state health guidelines, spectators will be accommodated in single vehicle spots, allowing for the space to tailgate with groups of up to five individuals. Only half of available spaces will be sold, in order to minimize contact. Guests will bring their own food and beverages to the track. Guests will also be required to wear masks when moving away from their tailgte spots. Copious restroom and sanitation facilities will be located throughout the race grounds.
“Steeplechase racing is the perfect outdoor, family and friend-centered event for this era,” said Chris Zoeller, Chief Marketing Officer for The Post and Courier, which owns the race. “With changes in our spectator policies, we’re putting more focus than ever on the horses, the riders, and the enjoyment of the Lowcountry in the autumn.”
Accommodations on-site designed to make Steeplechase safe and healthy include:
- Double the number of restrooms and sanitation stations on site, compared to last year.
- Additional staff to keep public spaces clean.
- An on-site medical tent to isolate anybody developing symptoms during the race.
- Masks must be warned by anybody moving outside their assigned tailgate spot.
Tailgate spaces are priced from $150 to $290, with prices reflecting proximity to the track fencing. Special hospitality options are available; contact race organizers at 843.937.4968 for details.
- Track-Side Tailgate 3 spots face the home stretch, Jump Two and the Finish Line.
- Track-Side Tailgate Turn 4 and 5 is located at the race-deciding turn with spots located approximately 50' from the rail, providing unobstructed views. Located at the pivotal Turn 4, spectators will be the first to see who takes the lead before the home stretch.
- Back-side Tailgate 1 and 2 provide up close and personal views at Turn 2 and Jump 3, the game changing jump of the race.
- Infield Tailgates are more centrally located, offering great sight lines to the track from a distance.
On-site experiences at Stono Ferry, just 35 minutes from downtown Charleston, will include:
- Five high-stakes races with coveted titles and $65,000 in prize money on the line.
- A Marketplace, featuring touch-free local shops, vendors and artisans for holiday shopping.
The Steeplechase of Charleston is an annual equestrian event, dating back to 1792. Produced by Evening Post Industries, the event closes out the National Steeplechase Association fall racing circuit with five races and at least $65,000 of purse money and national titles up for grabs.