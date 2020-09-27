You have permission to edit this article.
Stop Light Observations to perform at the Gaillard Center on Friday, Nov. 20

Stop Light Observations

Tickets to Stop Light Observations' Nov. 20 show go on sale to the public on Monday, Sept. 28.

 Provided

Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce Stop Light Observations on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. This event will have options for patrons to either attend socially distanced and in-person as a live studio audience, or experience the show virtually through online streaming.

As patron safety remains our first priority, the Gaillard Center has implemented numerous measures to welcome a limited number of patrons to safely gather within the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.

Tickets for the in-person event are on sale Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. In-person tickets start at $50 (plus applicable fees) and have limited availability. Details for the livestream option will be announced soon.

Gaillard Center members receive presale access. Become a member today! Contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.

To learn more about SLO visit stoplightobservations.com.

