Stop Light Observations to perform at the Gaillard Center on Friday, Nov. 20

Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce Stop Light Observations on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. This event will have options for patrons to either attend socially distanced and in-person as a live studio audience, or experience the show virtually through online streaming.
As patron safety remains our first priority, the Gaillard Center has implemented numerous measures to welcome a limited number of patrons to safely gather within the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.
Tickets for the in-person event are on sale Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. In-person tickets start at $50 (plus applicable fees) and have limited availability. Details for the livestream option will be announced soon.
Gaillard Center members receive presale access. Become a member today! Contact our Development Office at development@gaillardcenter.org or (843) 579-6468 for more information.
To learn more about SLO visit stoplightobservations.com.