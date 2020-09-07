September is membership month at Middleton Place National Historic Landmark

To thank local residents for supporting organizations through memberships, for entire the month of September, visitors can show their valid membership card to any historic or cultural site, museum, or performance venue located in Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester County and receive 50% off adult general admission to Middleton Place. General admission for children and students age 6-18 is only $5, and children 5 and under are free. New memberships to Middleton Place are also 20% off in September.
Families can spend a few hours or an entire day exploring the 110 acres of Middleton Place National Historic Landmark, including Americas Oldest Landscaped Gardens and the working Stableyards with artisans and heritage-breed animals. The following daily guided tours are included in General Admission:
Guided Garden Tours: Daily 10:00-3:00 pm Each Tour Limited to 10 people (duration: 30 minutes. Discover more about the contributions of Europeans and enslaved Africans and African Americans to Middleton Place on a guided garden walk of American Oldest Landscape Gardens. Learn about the land, the flora, and stories of the people who designed, created, and maintained them.
Beyond the Fields: Enslavement at Middleton Place. Daily 11:00-3:00 pm Each program limited to 15 people duration: 40 minutes). Learn about the experiences of the generations of enslaved who lived and worked at Middleton Place. The “Beyond the Fields: Enslavement at Middleton Place” program facilitates a conversation about slavery in American history with stories of brutality, survival, contribution, and perseverance. History once lost is found and brought to life in a relevant way that connects us as Americans.
Tickets for the membership special must be purchased at the Visitors Center upon arrival by showing a valid local historic or cultural membership card and ID. For additional information and safety guidelines for planning a visit, please check the website at middletonplace.org.