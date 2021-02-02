Registration open for 5K Run and Walk

Grab your running shoes and get the family ready to run with the wild things at Caw Caw! The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) hosts its annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K run and walk on Saturday, March 6 at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel. Registration is open now through Feb. 24.
With an abundance of wildlife, Caw Caw Interpretive Center is perfect for all nature lovers. Runners and walkers will experience breathtaking views as they run through Caw Caw’s scenic trails and may also encounter “a wild thing or two”.
The race begins at Caw Caw Interpretive Center at 8:30 a.m. on March 6. The 5K run and walk is for ages 10 and up; ages 10-15 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Only participants, staff, volunteers and chaperones for ages 10-15 will be permitted on site. Spectators will not be allowed. Dogs and bicycles are not allowed at Caw Caw. Masks will be required at all times unless eating, drinking, or engaging in physical activity.
Online registration for Where the Wild Things Run is open now through Feb. 24. Registration fees are $32. There will not be on-site registration available this year. Race bibs will be mailed in advance to registered participants, and any awards will be mailed to participants afterwards. There will be no post-race ceremony.
Caw Caw Interpretive Center is a 654-acre site in Ravenel that is rich in natural, cultural and historical resources. It contains areas managed for wildlife including waterfowl, songbirds, otters, deer and more, as well as favored habitats for rare wildlife such as American Alligators, Swallow-tailed Kites, Bald Eagles, and others. The scenic park features more than seven miles of trails with trailside exhibits, elevated boardwalks through wetlands, historic rice fields, remnants of a former tea farm, and wildlife habitats.
Register for the Where the Wild Things Run 5K Run and Walk online at //CharlestonCountyParks.com/WTWTR or call 843-795-4386. The race is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.