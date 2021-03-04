PURE Theatre presents Stages by David Lee Nelson

PURE Theatre presents it Season 18: Season of Hope with Stages, a hero’s journey through the medical wilderness. The final performance of writer/performer David Lee Nelson’s inspirational, funny, and unflinching story of being diagnosed with early-onset colorectal cancer was captured on film and is now available to stream for the first time.
In 2017, award winning performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy – a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it’s a story of life’s setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places.
Stages will be offered virtually via a streaming link, which viewers can obtain through a pay what you will donation. Ticket buyers can visit PURE’s website to make their donation and register for a viewing link.
Virtual performances are available for a set period of time and ticket holders must view the play within the performance window. Stages is available for viewing from March 5 through March 20. Each ticket holder will receive a unique viewing link that can only be used once.
The Stages creative team includes Adam Knight, Artistic Director of Riverside Theatre in Iowa City, as director, Chris Rich as scenic designer and technical director, Lauren Duffie as lighting designer, Miles Boinest as sound designer, and Olivia Leslie as stage manager.
Tickets for Stages are available now at puretheatre.org and at the PURE Theatre box office. Tickets are offered as a Pay What You Will donation, and any amount starting at $1 will be accepted. The show is also available to season subscribers through the PURE All-Access Flex Pass, which provides access to all plays in PURE’s Season 18, as well as a multiple other virtual offerings. Remaining plays in PURE’s 18th season include Constellations by Nick Payne and The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne.
Additional information about Stages and the All-Access Flex Pass can be found on PURE’s website at puretheatre.org or by calling the box office at 843-723-4444 (available Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.).