Private micro-rentals at Charleston Music Hall

The Charleston Music Hall (CMH) has announced private micro-rentals. Rules change, restrictions happen, but life goes on. CMH has created fun and engaging ways to entertain guests in a safe environment. See below for CMH's private micro-rental packages.
- Pick your favorite movie and watch it on CMH's big screen.
- Be wowed by a night of magic with Holy City Magic.
- Laugh until you forget COVID exists with the CMH Improv Comedy Team.
- Game until your fingers fall off with our Video Game night.
- Make fun of your co-workers and friends as they try and sing Queen in our Karaoke Night.
- Feel fab with our Drag Night.
- Sing along to your favorite songs with our Live Concert Night.
CMH has all new COVID Guidelines in place to make every event a safe environment to hang with family, colleagues and community. A 50 person maximum is allowed in the venue.
Step 1: Fill out this form: Rental Form or email charles@charlestonmusichall.com. Pricing information and details will follow.
Step 2: Pick your event option and set your show time.
Step 3: Invite your friends and family.
Step 4: Pick your concessions packages. Popcorn, candy, soda, water, beer, & wine available!
Step 5: Show up and have fun!
Option 1
Movie Night
$500
Screen your favorite films on CMH's 30 by 40 foot movie screen for a fantastic cinematic experience.
Option 2
Game Night
$500
Want to hold a Mortal Kombat Tournament? Race your friends in Mario Kart? There is also an option to be led in a night of games with CMH's gameshow host!
Option 3
Improv Comedy Night
$800
Come see live improv comedy presented by 4 of Charleston's funniest comics in this live 90 minute show.
Option 4
A Night of Magic!
$800
Be wowed in disbelief by Holy City Magic. An original and mind-bending magic show. 60-90 minute show.
Option 5
Big Screen Karaoke Night
$700
Be the star you always knew you could be and sing karaoke on the big stage with the big screen!
Option 6
Drag Night
$800
"Cover girl, put the bass in your walk!" Create a fabulous night with a live drag show with 3 of Charleston's best queens! 60 minute show
Option 7
Live Music Night
$1,500 (varies based on music preference)
Choose your favorite artist or genre and come get your socks blown off by CMH's amazing house band! Want to rock out to The Rolling Stones. Jam with the Grateful Dead, or re-live the 80s!
Option 8
Build Your Own Night
Pricing varies on desires
Have your own ideas for a fun night out? Let us know what you want to do, and we will help build your dream night.
Check and credit card accepted for payment. Full payment required prior to event.
Email Charles@charlestonmusichall.com to book today.