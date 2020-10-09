Pink Promenade to be held Oct. 17 at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Towne Centre and Roper St. Francis Healthcare have once again partnered to present Pink Promenade, a special catwalk and cocktails fundraiser to benefit Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program. Pink Promenade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
Tickets to attend are $25 per person with 100% of proceeds being donated to Roper St. Francis Foundation Breast Cancer Program. Donations will be used to advance the Program by providing women in the community with the vital support and resources needed throughout their breast cancer journey.
Each Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Pink Promenade ticket will include:
- Two champagne cocktails and brunch nibbles provided by Savi Cucina + Wine Bar.
- A special runway fashion show hosted by Andrea Serrano from Charleston Shop Curator, featuring cancer survivor models in the latest fashions from Belk, Beau & Ro by Sara Rossi, Copper Penny, Lizard Thicket Boutique, LOFT, Millie Lynn Boutique, Soft Surroundings, Southern Tide by M. Dumas & Sons and Vestique.
- Pink Passport featuring exclusive discounts from numerous stores, including Belk, Beau & Ro by Sara Rossi, Francesca’s, Lizard Thicket Boutique, LOFT, Millie Lynn Boutique, Soft Surroundings, Southern Tide by M. Dumas & Sons, Stella Nova Spa Salon, Sweet Julep’s Candy & Gifts, Vestique, Wine Cellar Wine & Gifts, and more.
- An incredible live performance by Zandrina Dunning of The ZD Experience.
- Amazing raffle prizes including a Jo Malone Fragrance Basket from Belk, a Hello Gorgeous Gift Basket from LUSH, a one-night stay from Hyatt Place, Gift Basket & Gift Card from Stella Nova Spa Salon and more
- Fabulous photos with your friends in front of The Pink Figgy, presented by Fia Forever Photography
- Meet and mingle with Mix 95.9’s Mike Edwards and groove with DJ Tantrum.
“Towne Centre is so very excited to host the 2nd annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails event, especially during these unprecedented times. We are proud to honor the women – and men – in our community who are fighting or have beaten cancer,” said Kathi Herrmann, marketing director for Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “We invite you to join us at this very special event, filled with inspiring women, delicious food, great live music and more. All for such an amazing cause.”
“Funds generated through this spectacular Pink Promenade event will go directly to breast cancer patients in need of this support,” said Debi Wilson, Director of Oncology at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “These funds are critical to helping patients with their day-to-day lives during a difficult time. Whether it’s providing gas cards to cover transportation to doctor’s appointments or wigs for patients undergoing chemotherapy, we want to do all we can to holistically care for our patients.”
Tickets should be purchased in advanced through mtpleasanttownecentre.com/events or pinkpromenadecatwalkandcocktails2020.eventbrite.com.
Attendance is limited due to current occupancy restrictions. Social distancing and masks are required.
To learn more about the Roper St. Francis Breast Cancer Program, visit the Roper St. Francis Foundation at rsfhfoundation.org or call (843) 720-1205.
For more information regarding the event, contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 or kherrmann@crcrealty.com.