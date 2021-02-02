Pickin’ in the Park Bluegrass Concert is back

Charleston County Parks will host a second socially distanced bluegrass concert, called Pickin’ in the Park, at Johns Island County Park on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Guests to Pickin’ in the Park are invited to enjoy a full afternoon of bluegrass music held at Johns Island County Park. Gates open at noon and two local bluegrass bands will each perform two 90-minute sets from 1 to 4 p.m. Advance registration is required.
Yeehaw Junction is a Charleston-based bluegrass band established in 1999. The group, which specializes in lively, authentic bluegrass, has been featured on ETV and has played at festivals from the Carolinas to Great Britain. Yeehaw Junction will begin playing at 1 p.m.
According to their website, the Marshgrass Mamas are a “bevy of Johns Island musical gals.” The roots of their music stem from traditional bluegrass and Appalachian old-time, but over the decades the sound has morphed into a unique sound of their own. The Marshgrass Mamas are known for their signature sound and entertaining performances. The group will play from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Concert-goers must register in advance, and tickets are $40 per 10’ x 10’ square area for up to 4 people. On-site tickets will not be available; each vehicle must have a ticket to enter the event. This event is expected to sell out, so early registration is recommended.
Guests attending Pickin’ in the Park as a group should plan to carpool to the event. After arriving, guests will park their vehicle and walk to a ‘safe square’ space. Safe squares are on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, tables, etc. to be used at their square, but should be prepared to carry these items from their vehicle.
Food and alcohol will also be available for purchase on site (valid ID required). Outside food, alcohol and coolers will not be permitted. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all times.
Masks are required during the event unless eating or drinking. Masks must also be worn when interacting with staff, or when travelling outside of the group’s ‘safe square’ space. Safety is a priority; staff and volunteers will also wear proper PPE. Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available on site.
For more information on Pickin’ in the Park, call 843-795-4386, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or download Charleston County Parks’ mobile app. This event is made possible by Coca-Cola and the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.