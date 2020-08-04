Mount Pleasant Pier to host Starlight Yoga Sept. 17

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will host Starlight Yoga at the Mount Pleasant Pier on Thursday, Sept. 17. Set your mind at ease flowing with instructor Ji Hwang while gazing at the stars, taking in the harbor views and enjoying live music from Chris Dodson from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com for $8 and will end at 2 p.m. Sept. 16. On-site registration will be $10. Spots are limited so advance registration is recommended. Starlight Yoga is open to people of all fitness levels ages 12 and up.
Ji Hwang became a certified yoga instructor in 2008 at The Shambhava School of Yoga in Hawaii. Since then she has been dedicated to sharing the power of yoga based on her firm belief that yoga practice is for everyone. She emphasizes clear, accessible instruction and focuses heavily on the importance of being mindful. Ji hopes to lead her students towards wholeness and healing and help them develop compassion for all.
Chris Dodson has been performing at events throughout the Charleston area for the past 14 years. Having started and joined several groups during his career, Chris works largely as a solo artist now, covering all genres from rock to jazz.
Participants will be given a special glow-in-the-dark prize. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Sept. 24. No refunds will be given. At all Charleston County Parks yoga programs, participants will be expected to practice social distancing and bring their own mat and water bottle.
For more information on Starlight Yoga or any of the CCPRC yoga programs, or to register in advance, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.