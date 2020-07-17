Micro-weddings at the Charleston Music Hall

Rules change, restrictions happen, but love goes on. Charleston Music Hall took all the good stuff and distilled it down into a micro-ceremony, so whether your wedding plans got disrupted, you're newly engaged or always wanted to elope, you can celebrate your love in the Historic Charleston Music Hall (CMH).
Micro-weddings at CMH:
- Guests of up to 50 people
- 3 - 5 hour event includes staffing
- Catering Options Available
- Bar Options Available
- Live-stream options available (additional equipment charge)
- Partner with (local vendor) OtherBrother Entertainment for Band or DJ
- Partner with (local vendor) Loluma for floral and décor packages
- Reception Party optional with our removable seats and newly built dance floor
- Prices vary based on needs and date - reach out to learn more, and we can help you craft a beautiful Micro-Wedding!
Step 1: Inquire to book! Submit a form HERE or email charles@charlestonmusichall.com. CMH will be in touch with pricing information and details.
Sept 2: Choose your secrecy level. Keep it intimate with just the happy couple or invite a few guests. Consider livestreaming to include more people!
Step 3: Show Up! Bring your family, friends, and loved ones. Don’t forget your fancy attire. CMH has 4 dressing rooms available.
Step 4: Get Hitched!
Step 5: Spirits and celebrate. Have your first dance, take photos throughout the venue or on beautiful Hutson Alley, cut that cake, and make toasts to the future to come. An optional bar is available along with your choice of DJ or small band.
Bookings available mid-August through the end of 2020.