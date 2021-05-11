You have permission to edit this article.
Looking for a concert? Check out Live Under the Oaks and Awendaw Green at the Barn Jam

Live Under the Oaks

Enjoy the free spring outdoor concert series Live Under The Oaks at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, May 13, 20 and 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Live Under The Oaks Concert Series

Grab your chair or blanket and enjoy the free spring outdoor concert series Live Under The Oaks at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, May 13, 20 and 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Emceed by Johnny O' of 95SX, beer, wine and nibbles will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

Social distancing and masks are required.

May 13 – Big Stoner Creek

May 20 – David Higgins

May 27 – Jared Petteys and the Headliners

Live Under The Oaks is sponsored by Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

Awendaw Green at the Barn Jam

Awendaw Green at the Barn Jam on Wednesday nights. Open from 6 to 10 p.m.

Awendaw Green at the Barn Jam

Join Awendaw Green at the Barn Jam on Wednesday nights. Open from 6 to 10 p.m. BYOB, Eats by The Roost Bar and Grille and Holy City Popcorn, socially distanced, masks required to enter, non-aggressive dogs on a leash, $10 per person, kids under 12 free.

Non-aggressive dogs are allowed on a leash, BYOB, and direct supervision of all kids. There is plenty of outdoor space to be safe and comfortable.

Stay safe, act responsibly, and wear a mask to protect yourself and the ones you love.

May 12

5:50 p.m. – Flint Blade

6:40 p.m. – Thirsty Curses

7:30 p.m. – Sam Burchfield

8:20 p.m. – Doug Jones

9:10 p.m. Katalysst

May 19

5:40 p.m. The Brokedown

6:30 p.m  Colleen Lloy 

7:20 p.m. Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs 

8:15 p.m. iLLA ZiLLA

9:10 p.m. Travis Allison

For more information go to: www.awendawgreen.com/barn-jams.html

