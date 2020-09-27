Live Under the Oaks to resume at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Awendaw Green have partnered to host Live Under The Oaks, a free outdoor concert series featuring local artists.
Guests are invited to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy these local performers:
- Oct. 1 - Brady Smith Band
- Oct. 8 - HoneySmoke
- Oct. 15 - David Higgins
- Oct. 22 - Gravel Road Acoustic Trio
- Oct. 29 - Cameron & The Saltwater Brass
Snacks and drinks available for purchase from Burtons Grill. Social distancing and masks are required.
Every Thursday in October at 6 p.m. at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble.
For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@crcrealty.com.