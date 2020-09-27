You have permission to edit this article.
Live Under the Oaks to resume at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

LUTO.MPTC.2019

Live Under The Oaks, a free outdoor concert series featuring local artists will take place every Thursday in October.

 Provided/Jeff Nass

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and Awendaw Green have partnered to host Live Under The Oaks, a free outdoor concert series featuring local artists.

Guests are invited to bring their chairs or blankets and enjoy these local performers:

  • Oct. 1 - Brady Smith Band
  • Oct. 8 - HoneySmoke
  • Oct. 15 - David Higgins
  • Oct. 22 - Gravel Road Acoustic Trio
  • Oct. 29 - Cameron & The Saltwater Brass

Snacks and drinks available for purchase from Burtons Grill. Social distancing and masks are required.

Every Thursday in October at 6 p.m. at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble.

For further information contact Kathi Herrmann at 843-216-9900 ext. 202 or kherrmann@crcrealty.com.

