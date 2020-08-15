Let your dogs out at Dog Day Afternoon

It is man’s best friend’s time to make a splash and start doggy paddling. On Sept. 13, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) welcomes all hounds and pooches to enjoy the dog days of summer at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston will host its annual Dog Day Afternoon. Dogs and their owners can sign up in advance to attend one of two sessions to enjoy the waterpark. The Lazy River, the Big Kahuna Wave Pool and Otter Bay Kiddie Pool area will be open for all four-legged visitors, while slides and plunge pools will be closed.
The two sessions will be held from 10 a.m. - noon and from 1 - 3 p.m. Each session will have a limited capacity of 400 dogs. Advance registration is required and is $12 per dog. There will be no registration at the gate. Owners get in free with their dogs. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks and to practice social distancing during Dog Day Afternoon.
Dogs must be up to date on all necessary vaccinations to enter the event. While in the park and for the safety of all guests, owners are responsible to keep their dogs at hand and under control at all times. To maximize the fun and space for the pups, owners should not go past knee depth in the water. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at park concession stands for the humans and fresh water will be available for the dogs. Female dogs in heat and puppies under six months old are not allowed. For other rules and tips, please visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.
Advance registration is required and closes at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12. or when each session sells out. There will be no on-site registration. Space for these events is limited, so interested dog owners should register today at CharlestonCountyParks.com.
For more information on Dog Day Afternoon or Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.