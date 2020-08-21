Final weeks of Mount Pleasant Waterfront Music & Movies

The Town of Mount Pleasant Waterfront Music & Movies series continues with Yesterday tonight and Enchanted next Friday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Waterfront Park.
Food and concessions are available for purchase beginning at 6:30 and the movie begins at sunset (around 8:00 tonight). Admission and parking are free.
“We’ve loved watching the community enjoy sunset picnics for the last couple of weeks,” said Special Events Manager Nicole Harvey. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to cut both the first movies short due to pop-up thunderstorms, but we’ll keep trying and hoping for the best!”
Town events staff will closely monitor the weather but it looks like there is a good chance for a full event this week. Happy Thai food truck will serve up dinner tonight, and T&T Kettle Korn and the Ice Cream Team will have snacks and treats available. Next week’s food truck will be Dockery’s and concession vendors will remain the same.
For the most up-to-date information on the events, follow them on Facebook.