Event to celebrate East Cooper first responders to be held at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

In the spirit of community and gratitude, United Community Bank and Holy City Drive In will celebrate East Cooper First Responders and their families with the first ever Thankful Thursday on Aug. 20. This first event of the Thankful Thursday series will be held at Holy City Drive In which is located at 40 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant, in the parking lot of Patriots Point Maritime Museum. This is a free event for East Cooper First Responders and their families and includes their admission ticket and concessions for the evening. A private link and password will be distributed through the appropriate channels via the town of Mount Pleasant.
Holy City Drive In is the pop-up creation and business brainchild of military and hospitality veteran, Robert M. Patterson. Having launched at the end of June 2020, Holy City Drive In has been the host to over 1,000 Lowcountry residents each weekend; providing a safe and socially distant form of entertainment in Mount Pleasant featuring movie classics of the 80’s,90’s, and early 00’s. Located in the shadow of the historic USS Yorktown aircraft carrier, and with sunset views each night, it is the only waterfront drive in movie experience in the country.
“Holy City Drive In has been a huge hit for the community and it just keeps getting better,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray. “We are proud to see one of our partners giving back, and in such a unique way. We hope these movies will give the men and women who support our community a chance to unplug and enjoy time with their families. It’s well deserved.”
After having attended one of the movie showings this summer and meeting Patterson, Dixon Woodward, State President of South Carolina and Coastal Georgia of United Community Bank became inspired to do more for this community. “I attended Holy City Drive-In with my family a few weeks ago and loved it. We enjoyed the “physical distance fun” and sense of community that Robert and his team are building at Patriots Point – even in the midst of the pandemic, “ said Woodward. “When Robert shared his idea for Thankful Thursday event, I thought it would be a great fit for United Community Bank to support such a noble cause. We are thrilled to sponsor the inaugural Thankful Thursday Drive-In for First Responders. We look forward to celebrating the brave men and women in Mount Pleasant and beyond who keep us safe, and we know this will be a night to remember!” -said Woodward.
In addition to this Thankful Thursday event, Patterson plans to host several other events to honor and celebrate those who give selflessly each and every day including teachers, military, frontline health care providers and first responders from the surrounding municipalities. If you or your company is interested in being part of this event or future events, you may do so by contacting Patterson at Robert@specialopsevents.com.
For more information about Holy City Drive In, visit holycitydrivein.com. You may also visit their social media pages on both Facebook and Instagram. For more information about United Community Bank, please visit their website at ucbi.com, and follow them on Facebook. For more on Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, visit patriotspoint.org.