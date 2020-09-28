Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy announces the Second Annual Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy announces its second annual Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the James Island Yacht Club. Proceeds benefit Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy’s services for first responders, survivors of traumatic loss, and the community as a whole across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.
Lines will be cast at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 and weigh-in is from 3-5 p.m. at the James Island Yacht Club.
“We are excited to host this tournament as a fun, socially distanced way for people to be part of something bigger than themselves and support our community during these exceptionally difficult and heavy times.” shared Chaplain Rich Robinson, Executive Director at Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.
Anglers of all ages are invited to cast their lines for a great cause. Registration begins at $50 an angler and all participants must be registered by October 9, 2020. To register, visit: ccc.profishingtournaments.com and follow the tournament on Facebook by visiting: facebook.com/bottomfishingrodeo.
Tournament Information
- Inshore / Bottom Fishing is $50/angler
- Offshore / King Mackerel is $100/angler
- All anglers receive a tournament t-shirt
Prizes
- Inshore / Bottom Fish (prizes based on 100 entries)
- Inshore: flounder, sea trout, sheepshead
- Bottom Fish: amberjack, black sea bass, grouper, vermilion snapper, triggerfish
- $500 for the largest fish in each category
- Top three largest fish in each category win a trophy
King Mackerel (prizes based on 50 entries)
- $2,000 for 1st largest fish
- $1,000 for 2nd largest fish
- $750 for 3rd largest fish
- Top three largest fish win a trophy
Additional Prize Categories
- $500 for largest fish caught by a first responder
- $300 for largest fish caught by a lady angler (18 years and older)
- $300 for largest fish caught by a youth angler (under 18 years old)
While implementing safety precautions, nearly 22,000 people have been served by Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy within the first six months of 2020. Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is on track to serve twice as many people as last year. While the organization wishes it wasn't the case, the need for chaplains is rapidly growing and the Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo help make these services possible.
For more information, or to support Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, visit CoastalCrisisChaplain.org or contact Samantha Gonzalez at Samantha@CoastalCrisisChaplain.org.