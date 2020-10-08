Chili 5K Trail Run/Walk set for Nov. 7 at Laurel Hill County Park

Mark your calendars and start stretching as the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will once again host the Chili 5K trail run/walk at Laurel Hill County Park on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Beginning at 9 a.m., runners and walkers will navigate the scenic trails of Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant. Laurel Hill County Park offers a variety of landscapes throughout its 745 acres, including unpaved trails that traverse a moss-draped oak allee, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery.
“The Chili 5K presents one of the most diverse courses in the Lowcountry,” said Allison Foster, CCPRC’s fitness and wellness manager. “It’s difficult to take in all that Laurel Hill offers, much less appropriately describe the immense beauty of the park with words. It’s a must see. The varied terrain features hard-packed trails, loose sand, bogs, mud, and grass with scenic views of marsh, estuaries and oak allees.”
Advance registration for the Chili 5K is required and is available at the CCPRC’s official website for $32. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28. On site registration will not be available. Space for this year’s Chili 5K will be limited, and the race is expected to sell out. No packet pickup will take place for the race; bibs will be mailed via USPS prior to the race. There will be no awards ceremony held onsite. Awards and long sleeve race shirts will be mailed post race.
Due to COVID-19, many new guidelines and precautions will be in place for this year’s race. Water stations will be available with bottled water only. Spectators will not be permitted; only race participants, staff, volunteers and chaperones will be allowed at the event. Participants should bring masks to wear when not actively running. Strollers are not recommended, and dogs are not permitted on the race course.
Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17N and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Chili 5K, runners must enter through the special event entrance location at 1400 Highway 41 and will be directed to the race start from that entrance. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.
For more information on the Chili 5K or Laurel Hill County Park, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386. This event is made possible by Food Lion, The Foot Store, Shine Water and your Charleston County Parks.
