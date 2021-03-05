Charleston Music Hall sponsors 'Around the Bend' outdoor concerts

Charleston Music Hall is bringing back its "Around the Bend" series of performances, after the success of its fall 2020’s series, to return for another round of shows this spring.
The multi-week concert lineup kicks-off April 10 with Robert Earl Keen, and will continue into the summer with performances by Blackberry Smoke, Ranky Tanky, The Steeldrivers, Old Crow Medicine Show, and more. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
The series features unique socially distanced seating by providing sectioned-off squares and limiting each square to a maximum of 4 people from the same party. Generously spaced aisles between each square provide ample room to navigate the concert site, and masks are required if patrons leave their square to visit the facilities.
“We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and excitement for 'Around the Bend' from the community this past fall,” said Charles Carmody, venue director of Charleston Music Hall. “We are excited to return with a stellar line up in April.”
New to the spring series, patrons can pre-order beer, wine and water to have a fully stocked cooler waiting for them upon arrival. No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own food, non-alcoholic beverages, blankets, tables, and chairs. Coolers will be checked after parking to ensure outside alcohol is not being brought to the squares.
The Bend, located at 3775 Azalea Dr. in North Charleston, features 20 acres of beautiful green space on the Ashley River. For all events, gates open at 6 p.m. and shows start at 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers sharing a square are required to arrive together. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to create an easier and safer ingress and seating.
Performances schedule:
- April 10th Robert Earl Keen
- April 11th Ranky Tanky
- April 17th Reggae Night at the Bend: A Special Tribute to Toots & The Maytals
- May 7th Charlton Singleton and Friends present: The Sizzling 70s
- May 13th Blackberry Smoke
- May 14th Yacht Rock Revue
- May 22nd Old Crow Medicine Show
- June 5th The Steeldrivers
All events are rain or shine.