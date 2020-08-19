Charleston Gaillard Center reschedules and cancels events

The Charleston Gaillard Center is sad to announce that due to the continued impact of COVID-19, multiple upcoming shows in the 2020-2021 season have been rescheduled or canceled.
The following events are rescheduled:
- Jenna Bush Hager will now be a virtual event on Sept.8, 2020.
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is rescheduled from Sept. 30, 2020 to April 10, 2021.
- An Evening with Audra McDonald is rescheduled from Oct.27, 2020 to June 27, 2021.
- BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical is postponed with new dates to be announced. The Gaillard is working to announce new engagement dates as soon as possible, following the tour relaunch in Fall 2021.
The following events are canceled:
- Scary Mommy Live, postponed from the original date of June 26, 2020, is now canceled.
- MasterChef Junior Live! is canceled and will no longer occur on Oct. 25, 2020.
- CHICAGO is canceled and will no longer occur on Dec. 8, 2020.
Stephen A. Bedard, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center, stated that, “While we are currently not open at full capacity for these larger productions, our team has actively sought new ways to engage with the arts and, most importantly, with our community. The safety and security of our patrons continues to be our number one priority. As federal, state, and local governments, and the CDC, have released guidelines, we have established best practices to ensure we follow appropriate measures for patron safety. Stay tuned for announcements on new programming and opportunities to safely gather within the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall.”
The Gaillard encourages patrons to assist in preventing the spread of any illness by thoroughly and carefully washing your hands regularly, staying home if you have a fever, cough, or other serious symptoms and monitoring local news for advice about keeping yourself and loved ones safe in case of an outbreak.
If you purchased tickets from the Gaillard Center to any of the Gaillard Center presented events listed as canceled, you will receive information regarding refunds. If you purchased seats to a rescheduled performance, you will be contacted regarding your tickets for the new date. All purchases will be honored.
You can learn more about the Gaillard's educational resources and programming at gaillardcenter.org.