Charleston Gaillard Center announces second set of Lowcountry Listens performances

The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of its Lowcountry Listens program with five new performances.
Beginning July 22, the free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live, and on YouTube Live.
The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by Sarah White, available for purchase.
The Lowcountry Listens lineup includes:
- 7/22 – Admiral Radio
- 7/29 – Noah Jones
- 8/5 – Sarah White + Emily Curtis
- 8/12 – Muscle Memory: Poetry & Jazz with Marcus Amaker and Quentin Baxter
- 8/19 – Chaquis Maliq The EccentroSoul 1 Woman Band
Stephen A. Bedard, President and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center, stated, “Our team has truly enjoyed bringing the arts back into the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall. From Daniel D. to Grace Joyner to Will Blackburn, each of the previous five performances has allowed us to share incredible local talent with our arts community. We look forward to the next five weeks and hope you continue to join us online.”