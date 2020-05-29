Charleston Gaillard Center announces Lowcountry Listens

The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced Lowcountry Listens, a free virtual music series showcasing local artists. Presented in part by PNC Bank, each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center stage and will air online for five consecutive weeks. Beginning June 3, viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live and on YouTube Live.
Each performance will feature three to four songs and a short interview; the 15-25 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by artist Sarah White, available for purchase.
Lowcountry Listens lineup
- June 3 – Contemporary Violinist Daniel D., Featuring DJ Calculations Of and Keyboardist Beatman Fresh (Shelton Desaussure)
- June 10 – Brendan James
- June 17 – She Returns From War
- June 24 – Grace Joyner
- July 1 – Will Blackburn
Stephen A. Bedard, president and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center, stated, “Since the Gaillard Center closed the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall doors in mid-March, we have been developing ways to engage our community with unique and meaningful content. We have produced and shared free educational resources, released virtual videos of past performances, and hosted a virtual, interactive Q&A with past artists. As a nonprofit organization committed to enriching lives through unforgettable experiences, we also hold a desire to support local, emerging artists and provide them with a platform and resources to share their talents. Even if only virtually, we are elated to welcome our community back into the performance hall.”
Eric Corriher, Technical Director of the Charleston Gaillard Center, noted, “Gaillard Center technical staff worked together on camera angles, lighting, scenic elements, and audio mixing and recording. The multi-camera shoot utilizes HD DSLRs and Camcorders to capture and combine the large scale, yet intimate feel of performing in the Gaillard Center's 1,800-seat performance hall. Lighting is also tailored for each camera angle to compliment each artist, while showcasing the beauty of the hall itself. We have reimagined the use of the space, and repurposed some of the technical components we work with every day. We will record audio using both studio and live techniques, such as microphones and instruments routed through a computer audio interface for laptop mixing and recording, and will deploy outboard monitors and room mics, all of which are again mixed in the post-production editing to help viewers fully connect with the live experience through the portable device of their choice.”
Richard Todd from 105.5 The Bridge noted, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Gaillard Center’s new local music initiative ‘Lowcountry Listens!’ As the host of a live and local morning radio show, on a station that strives to serve the Carolina coast and is referred to as ‘the sound of Charleston,’ it seems like a perfect pairing to introduce more local music from the beautifully refurbished Gaillard and help to play a role in entertaining music fans with unique, local music during these strange days where going to a venue and listening in person is not possible."
