Charleston Animal Society 20th Annual Chili Cook-off goes virtual

Charleston Animal Society’s Annual Chili Cook-off has been re-imagined as an online experience so people anywhere can participate this 20th anniversary year. Three-time Emmy Award winning celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan, currently known for his CBS Dream Team role on Lucky Dog, is leading the pack.
Visit the Chili Cook-off website to join thousands of animal lovers raising money for Toby’s Fund to provide medical care for homeless animals at Charleston Animal Society.
The two hour “virtual chili cook-off" will be streamed on Facebook Live Nov. 21 and it will include celebrities, chefs, fundraising teams and heartwarming stories about the lives saved every day at Charleston Animal Society.
Brandon McMillan brought his expertise to help shelter dogs at Charleston Animal Society and create four segments that will air as part of the live stream.
“When the 20th Annual Charleston Animal Society Chili Cook-off had to transform from being an in-person event with thousands of people attending to an online fundraiser, I was honored to help lead the pack,” said Brandon McMillan. “The chili cook-off is Charleston Animal Society’s largest fundraising event of the year and it’s critical to raise funds so they can continue to provide lifesaving services,” McMillan said. McMillan has been a dog trainer to the stars for most of his career. Some of his clients include Ellen DeGeneres, Andy Cohen, Don Cheadle, James Caan, Hugh Hefner, Ronda Rousey, Chris Hardwick, Wolfgang Puck and Kate Hudson.
“What’s brilliant about the virtual chili cook-off is that anyone can sign up to participate by hosting a small group in their homes to make chili and fundraise online,” says Charleston Animal Society President and CEO, Joe Elmore, CFRE, CAWA.
Participants can sign up to organize a team or donate to support the chili cook-off. Virtual fundraising recognition is earned at various milestones and participants can share their efforts and success through their own social media pages. When teams reach larger fundraising goals, their efforts will be recognized as part of the Facebook Live streaming event.
Elmore continued, “anything goes when you can participate simply by having chili with friends at home and setting up a fundraising page. From a themed chili-making party to posting videos of your family making their favorite dish, anyone can get involved and help raise funds for the important work of the Animal Society.” Sign up to participate in the chili cook-off now and fundraise right up through the Facebook Live stream event.
For more information about sponsorships, visit CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/ChiliCookOff or email Sean Hawkins at shawkins@CharlestonAnimalSociety.org.