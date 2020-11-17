Awendaw Green's Barn Jam holding pre-Thanksgiving outdoor event

Awendaw Green is restarting the Barn Jam series that allows attendees to listen to live music while enjoying their own picnic and drinks. The Nov. 25 event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at Sewee Outpost.
The special pre-Thanksgiving Barn Jam lineup features The Epicureans, Kenny Bryan, Mark Bryan, who is a member of Hootie and The Blowfish, and Charlotte-based Michael Tracy. Mark and Kenny both have new music projects to showcase, along with old favorites presented in a family jam style.
Due to COVID-19, the event has several safety precautions in place. Everyone attending the event must social distance and wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking a beverage. There will be no vendors at the event. Non-aggressive dogs are allowed on a leash and direct supervision of all kids is required.
Advance tickets for Barn Jams are sold by picnic table only. Each ticket is $80 for one picnic table of eight people that is assigned upon arrival. There are only 24 picnic tables available. Walk-up individual tickets are $10 each and cash only and will be available while they last. Event staff will place chairs in a location that allows proper social distancing.
Tickets can be purchased at www.awendawgreen.com/barn-jams.html beginning Nov. 18.
The event schedule:
6 p.m. The Epicureans
7 p.m. Kenny Bryan
8 p.m. Mark Bryan
9 p.m. Michael Tracy