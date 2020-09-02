You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Awendaw Green announces September schedule for Tiny Deck Music Series

  • Updated
awendaw green tiny deck

Awendaw Green Tiny Deck

 Provided

Due to the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Awendaw Green will continue to live stream a Tiny Deck Music Series from the original compound in Awendaw every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m.

"We hope to be back at Sewee Outpost and continue the Barn Jam series as soon as it makes sense. Stay safe, act responsibly, and wear a mask to protect yourself and the ones you love," owner Eddie White said. "Thanks for your continued support of original music."

Information on the Tiny Deck Music Series can be found on Awendaw Green's website or Facebook page. The live stream will be played via Awendaw Green's social media portals. Donations will be accepted on PayPal and Venmo.

The Tiny Deck Music Series upcoming schedule:

Sept 2

Sept 9

Sept 16

Sept 23

Sept 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News