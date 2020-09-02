Awendaw Green announces September schedule for Tiny Deck Music Series

Due to the continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Awendaw Green will continue to live stream a Tiny Deck Music Series from the original compound in Awendaw every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m.
"We hope to be back at Sewee Outpost and continue the Barn Jam series as soon as it makes sense. Stay safe, act responsibly, and wear a mask to protect yourself and the ones you love," owner Eddie White said. "Thanks for your continued support of original music."
Information on the Tiny Deck Music Series can be found on Awendaw Green's website or Facebook page. The live stream will be played via Awendaw Green's social media portals. Donations will be accepted on PayPal and Venmo.
The Tiny Deck Music Series upcoming schedule:
Sept 2
- 6:00 p.m. Lost Tribe
- 7:30 p.m. tomatoband
- tomatobandmusic.com
- youtu.be/ePFiO4ug0RM
Sept 9
- 6:00 p.m. Mr Wait
- 7:30 p.m. Chris Boone
Sept 16
- 6:00 p.m. Nathan Kornegay
- 7:00 p.m. Nick Collins
- 8:00 p.m. Lowcountry Steve #Lowcountrysteve
Sept 23
- 6:00 p.m. Melanie Devaney
- 7:00 p.m. Grover Windham
- 8:00 p.m. Mike Freund
Sept 30
- 6:00 p.m. Cody Newman
- 7:30 p.m. Don Merkle