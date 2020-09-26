American Lung Association to host first-ever virtual Lung Force run/walk in South Carolina

The American Lung Association in South Carolina announced the first-ever virtual Lung Force Run/Walk on Nov. 14. Previously, the event was held in Folly Beach, but was reimagined as an exciting virtual experience to promote social distancing.
This year’s Lung Force Run/Walk will include a four-week training program, fun challenges leading up to the event and the virtual Lung Force 5k Run/Walk on Nov. 14.
“We are excited to launch our first-ever virtual Lung Force Run/Walk to ensure the safety of all our participants, staff and volunteers,” said Rebecca Balitsaris, executive director for the Lung Association. “Because of the global pandemic, it is more important than ever to support lung health. In fact, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, and people who live with lung diseases like asthma, lung cancer, COPD and pulmonary fibrosis are at a high risk for severe complications of COVID-19.”
Money raised at the Virtual Lung Force Run/Walk will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The COVID-19 Action Initiative is an investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.
“During this challenging time, it’s important for all those living with lung cancer and lung disease, including COVID-19, to feel hope, optimism, and support,” Balitsaris added.
Registration for the South Carolina Lung Force Run/Walk is $25. For more information and to register, visit the South Carolina Lung Force Run/Walk website.