2021 Piccolo Spoleto tickets available in March

While Festival programming is often shared at the beginning of each year, please note that the 45th season announcement will take place on Sunday, March 7. Performance tickets, encompassing both in-person and virtual live events, will be available to the public March 13 at 10 a.m. following the donor pre-sale.
This shift reflects the upcoming season’s challenges and overarching unpredictability. Festival organizers are working diligently to allow for in-person performances while also constructing thorough safety measures that keep your health paramount.
The 2021 Spoleto season will take place May 28 – June 13. For more information go to http://www.piccolospoleto.com/