17th Annual care • give • run® presented by Vertical Bridge is going virtual Sept. 26

Carolina Children’s Charity cares deeply about your health and safety and that of our entire community. For this reason, the organization will be modifying the format of the 17th Annual care • give • run® 5K Partial Trail Run & Family Fun Walk to allow for the event to carry on virtually.
The race was originally scheduled to take place at Palmetto Islands County Park on Sept. 26. The race will now start virtually on Sept. 24 and last through Sept. 30.
Registration is open at caregiverun2020.eventbrite.com. Registration closes Sept. 22 at 5pm. All participants who register no later than Sept. 6 will receive a $5.00 gift card to The Kickin’ Chicken.
A virtual race still allows our supporters to participate "together", spread awareness and raise money for Carolina Children’s Charity (CCC). Plus, the top 8 finishers will receive a prize package valued at over $75.
Participants are encouraged to post pictures on social media using the hashtag #caregiverun. We will have social media giveaways too!
For this virtual event, participants can choose their race course and start time. Participants can run or walk around their favorite park, neighborhood, local track or treadmill, etc. Participants may complete the run or walk anytime between the designated dates.
The COVID-19 andemic has been challenging for all of us and impacted our daily lives. CCC’s fundraising for the past six months has also been impacted. CCC is fortunate to have many committed businesses and community supporters that believe in the organization's work and have made generous donations to support this year’s event. Now, more than ever, CCC needs this fundraiser to be successful so the organization can continue assisting Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases, and their families, when no one else can help. You can help by registering for the virtual run or walk or by making a donation. Grab your co-workers, friends and family and let's raise funds for special needs children in our community by doing a 5K or Fun Walk! Have fun and support a great cause while maintaining social distance guidelines.
Thank you for your support of Carolina Children’s Charity and for helping make a difference in the lives of Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases. Let’s give our community something to celebrate!
Through the years, your charitable giving of time, talent and resources has provided over 4.2 million dollars back to children in the Lowcountry. CCC provides grants allowing children facing obstacles access to therapy, medical equipment, medical care, medications, and so much more. With your assistance, these children with special healthcare needs receive support to enhance their abilities to walk, talk, eat, and play - activities they may have never fully or joyfully experienced otherwise.
Carolina Children’s Charity extends an invitation to all to participate in the care • give • run® virtual 5k. To learn more about CCC, please visit carolinachildren.org or register and donate at caregiverun2020.eventbrite.com
All money raised here stays here and EVERY dollar makes a difference in the life of a Lowcountry child.