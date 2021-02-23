Wando Wrestling secures region championship title, prepares for individual playoffs

Even with limited time on the mat this season, the Wando Wrestling team finished its regular season undefeated in the region and became back-to-back Region 7-AAAAA champions after defeating Cane Bay High School on Feb. 10. The team is competing in the individual state playoffs Feb. 27.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wando’s shortened season this year resulted in seven matches, opposed to the 30 dual matches and up to 45 individual matches that occur in a normal season. However, the playing field across the state was not even because the decision to compete was up to each district, not the statewide South Carolina High School League. This meant some teams had five or seven matches, while others competed 20 or more times as in a normal season.
“The only thing you do miss out on a lot, especially with a sport like ours, you need mat time to get better,” said Adam Schneider, Wando Wrestling’s head coach.
Going into the Region 7-AAAAA Championship against Cane Bay, Schneider said the team wasn’t sure what they were up against because Cane Bay had more playing time this season compared to Wando.
“We had our backs against the wall because we didn’t have as much time on the mat as them,” Schneider said.
The stakes were high, not only to secure the region title, but also because Wando and Cane Bay have determined the region championship for the past three years. Schneider said Wando’s win against Cane Bay is a testament to the wrestlers’ work ethic and determination throughout a challenging season.
Wando hosted the first two rounds of the state dual playoffs on Feb. 13 and 15. In the first round, the team beat St. James High School 48-29. Wando lost 43-34 in the second round, the Lower State Semi-Finals, to River Bluff High School. For the second year in a row, Wando finished in the “elite 8” of the state.
The team is preparing for individual state playoffs on Feb. 27 at White Knoll High School. Any wrestler that places at that tournament qualifies for the state tournament the following week.
Two returning State Qualifiers from Wando are Nick Kotiw and Micah DiCarlo, who also received the Region 7-AAAAA Wrestler of the Year award. Other leaders on the team record-wise include DiCarlo, Kotiw, Aidan Militzer and Kyle Bomenblit.
Schneider said the players and coaches are happy to have a season, even though they didn’t have as many matches as they would have wanted. Last year, the team was able to finish the state tournament before having any cancelations.
The setbacks due to the pandemic were expected entering the season and Schneider said the wrestlers had a great attitude throughout the season.
“They never complained when there were cancelations or when the schedule was changed three or four times. They all wanted to wrestle, don’t get me wrong, but they all understood the parameters,” Schneider said.
Schneider was named the Region 7-AAAAA Coach of the Year and he said it is an honor to represent a school like Wando.
“It’s great honor, I attribute that to having an excellent coaching staff and great kids in our program,” Schneider said. “Our kids and our coaches have done a great job especially in a crazy year like this.”