Wando VEX Robotics Club has record season

The Wando VEX Robotics Club finished 2019-20 with their best year yet. Four Wando teams, Ricky, Dystopia, Lost in Translation and Astrobots, qualified through regional events to participate in the state tournament held on March 14. The Astrobots team qualified at the state tournament to move on to the VEX Robotics World Championships to be held in Louisville, KY.
The VEX World Robotics Championship normally draws qualifying teams from across the globe to compete in the final tournament of the year. This year, due to COVID-19, a Virtual World Celebration & Fantasy Robotics Tournament was held on April 25.
VEX Robotics teaches engineering and science principles while encouraging teamwork, creativity and problem-solving. Each VEX season a new set of design and game parameters are released to all participating high school VEX programs. Student-led teams design and program a robot to perform specific skills and compete against other robots in tournaments in a 12’ by 12’ arena, gaining points for various tasks completed.
The Astrobots team which qualified for Worlds consisted of: Braden Smith, Lucas Mullis, Matt Stewart, Sam Stalnaker, and Zach Snow. Team members who participated in the state tournament included Emma Louise Bingham, Haley Pisano, Sarah Rickborn, Leanne Fonseca, Claire Andersen, Ahmed Ibrahim, Ricky Battles, Haris Noor, Dylan Hurt, Owen Crane, Reid Stapleton, Collin Phillips, Caroline Anderson, Joshua van Overeem, and Connor Fitzgerald.
“This has been Team 3859’s best year, by far, in terms of competitive teams. The successes this year can be directly tied to our senior leadership. The experience and leadership they’ve brought to their teams is the reason for our success” said Christopher Sjolander, Wando’s VEX team coach. The Wando VEX Robotics Club is led by Christopher Sjolander who also teaches Project Lead the Way Engineering classes at Center for Advanced Studies at Wando. A new season of VEX Robotics has already kicked off globally. Students at Wando HS and Beckham HS will have the opportunity to participate in the 2020-21 VEX Robotics Competition Challenge: “Change Up” after school starts.
For additional information please contact Christopher Sjolander at chris_sjolander@charleston.k12.sc.us.