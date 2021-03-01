Wando River was a place for brickmaking

I hear a lot of folks who live along the Wando River say, “I sure find a lot of brick rubble in my yard.”
It would be a surprise if you didn’t. There were over 80 brickmaking concerns on both sides of the river. Not all were large like the major brickmaking operation at Boone Hall. Most were small. Yet all provided an easily-obtained secondary “crop” found beneath the black topsoil that grew corn and cotton – a thick strata of red clay which provided a yield of fine red bricks.
The earliest mention this writer has found of brickmaking on the Wando is in June 1692, with a Lease and Release of lands at Long Point mentioning “John Bell, brickmaker,” who sold Joshua Wilks 200 acres of land on Rowser’s Creek (today’s Wando Terminal and parts of Belle Hall.)
This is the only reference I have of Bell being a brickmaker. He is referred to as “Captain” in other contemporary records with landholdings on the seaside at Copahee. He also owned Dewees Island, known as “Bell’s Island,” in 1700 when explorer John Lawson camped there for a night. He later settled on the Santee River and was granted lands at Hopsewee in 1704.
It appears that Bell’s lands on the Wando came from his marriage to Mary Stevenson, widow of John Stevenson, who first obtained the Rowser’s Creek lands in 1682. If there was already a brickyard operating there, the only reason Bell was called “brickmaker” was because he married into it and was now the owner.
But a brickyard there even that early makes sense. The Long Point area has clay and a long history of brickmaking. Peter Crofts advertised 500 acres for sale in 1785 as being “well calculated for a brickyard having a large quantity of standing pine and a landing at which a schooner of 140 barrels may conveniently load, likewise a brick Café already finished suitable for a brickyard.” A brick “café” was the archaic word used then, generally translating to “kiln.”
Likewise, neighbor Joshua Dupont, advertised in January 1784 that his plantation could be “converted into a brickyard, having excellent clay and wood sufficient to support that work for many years.”
And around the corner to the north at Palmetto Grove (encompassing today’s Palmetto Island Park), in March 1785, Bernard Elliott advertised the sale of the lands he had inherited, “proper for a brick-yard, where Mr. [William] Elliott formerly had a brick kiln.”
These ads also show how the Wando lands had all the raw materials required to set up a brickyard – not only clay but sand, water and readily available firewood, the latter used to fire the kiln. Since they were located right along the river, all they had to do was load the bricks onto flats and transport them to Charleston by boat.
As a side industry, especially for a Charleston businessman who was an absentee plantation owner, it was ideal since it required little oversight, especially on a smaller plantation. In some instances, the only people who actually lived on the land were the enslaved people who often did the work without any supervision at all. They knew their stuff.
Moreover, bricks were a hot commodity. Charleston was beset by destructive fires during the 1700s, one after another, so much so that laws were passed requiring all new buildings to be made of brick. Given the fact that the city has so many residences made of wood, this law was apparently often ignored. Yet the demand for bricks remained high and kept the Wando River kilns busy. By the 1800s, there were several large brick making concerns.
They included Benjamin and George Parker of Parker’s Island, J.T. Hamlin White who had brickyards at both his Laurel Hill and Elm Grove plantations (today’s Park West), Richmond Plantation (today’s Dunes West) and the largest of all, Boone Hall, which came of age as a major brickyard under the ownership of builders John and Henry Horlbeck in 1817.
The introduction of the steam engine greatly sped up the production of bricks, and machines could literally roll out hundreds of uniformly made bricks at a time.
The easiest way to describe how these machines worked is to think of how Krispy Kreme donuts come out of the oven on flats, piping hot, rolling out one after another. The tall brick chimney that still stands at Brickyard is a remnant of this. The chimney wasn’t the smokestack for the kiln; it burnt the wood and/or coal used to fire the huge boiler that created the steam that ran the brick making machine’s engine. This was similar to the same steam engine process used on rice plantations for milling rice.
What happened to the brickyards? Lucy B. Wayne in her 1992 dissertation, “Burning Bricks,” noted that by the mid-1800s, the high production of bricks at Boone Hall may have forced the smaller operations out of business. Boone Hall’s brickyard appears to be the only brickyard in Christ Church Parish that remained in production following the Civil War. It remained in operation until the 19th century.