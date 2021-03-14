Wando High School's yearbook receives prestigious honor

Wando High School's yearbook, Legend, was recently named the 2020 Scroggins Award winner by the Southern Interscholastic Press Association (SIPA).
The news comes four months after the Warriors received significant national recognition through the Quill and Scroll Yearbook Excellence Contest. This is the first time Wando has earned SIPA's Scroggins Award, which goes to the top student newspaper, broadcast program, and literary magazine.
The announcement came during the organization's annual conference and workshop. SIPA is a scholastic journalism organization that began at the University of South Carolina almost 100 years ago and now represents all student media throughout the Southeast region of the United States.
During SIPA's annual conference, student media organizations enter their work in a variety of competitions. Wando's 2020 volume of Legend, with its theme "Decide to Rise," earned Best in Show of all yearbooks represented at the SIPA conference. The Legend staff also broke their previous year's record in individual awards, picking up 43 total awards, including 19 first-place honors. The yearbook's closest competitor received 14 awards and five first-place recipients.
The Legend and its 52-person staff were led by editors-in-chief Legare Kerrison, Erin O'Leary, and Merritt Redden (now freshmen at Tulane University, Centre College, and Clemson University, respectively).
The following is a list of first-place awards from Wando in this year's SIPA conference:
- Academic Copy - Samantha Finkenberg
- Community Copy - Mary Michael O’Hara
- Clubs Copy - Lily Higgins
- Theme Copy - Merritt Redden
- Club Photo - Anna Jane Morrall
- Environmental Portrait Photo - Joseph Grech
- First-year Student Photography - Olivia Estoppey
- Sports Reaction Photo - Joseph Grech
- Photography Portfolio - Joseph Grech
- Alternative Copy Spread - Katie Brown
- Club Spread - Harper Duffy
- Endsheet Design - Brynn Burke, Alexis Kramer, Olivia Potter
- Opening Spread Design - Brynn Burke, Alexis Kramer, Olivia Potter
- Section Divider - Brynn Burke, Alexis Kramer, Olivia Potter
- Sports Spread - Carlyn Garner
- Student Life Spread - Katie Brown
- Yearbook Design Portfolio - Clara Barresi
- Best Overall Team On-Site Production - Clara Barresi, Lily Higgins, Anna Jane Morrall, Millie Rice
- Best Design Team On-Site Production - Clara Barresi, Lily Higgins, Anna Jane Morrall, Millie Rice