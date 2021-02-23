Virtual family-oriented event focuses on Black History

Krystal Klear Productions is hosting a virtual event called Family First Fun Friday: Celebrating Black History on Feb. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.
This is a family-oriented event in which adults and children are invited to attend. Attendees can enjoy an evening of fun through trivia, prizes, short films, legacy tributes, music, vendors, and a black history basket giveaway. Registration is $5 on Eventbrite under Family First Fun Friday: Celebrating Black History.
The legacy tribute will highlight three figures in black history who passed away last month, baseball legend Hank Aaron, recording gospel artist/songwriter Duranice Pace, and actress/fashion model Cicely Tyson.
The black history basket will consist of items centered around black history and items from local black business owners.
Krystal Klear Productions founder and CEO Krystal Yeadon said she hopes to get back to hosting the company’s signature black history event, the Black History Soul Meet & Eat, later this year or in 2022. In order to celebrate Black History Month in a more COVID-safe way, she decided to host a virtual event that anyone can join in no matter their location. Registrants will receive the event log-in information upon registration.
In the midst of a pandemic, last year proved to be more of a giveback year for Krystal Klear Productions. They held a project, “We Hear You” and distributed wireless earphones to children to help enhance their virtual learning experience in partnership with one of its community non-profit partners, I Serve With JOY.
The company also hosted programs to provide donations during last year's holiday season. The company is hosting a women’s event in March to celebrate Women’s History Month.